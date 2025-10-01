Labcorp Announces Collaboration with Roche to Advance Digital Pathology Capabilities

Labcorp to leverage Roche's digital pathology technology to expand access, enhance efficiency and support AI integration across anatomic pathology services

BURLINGTON, N.C., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services, announced today a collaboration with Roche to implement the company's FDA-cleared VENTANA® DP 600 and DP 200 slide scanners. The investment enables pathologists to diagnose patients using digital images and supports future artificial intelligence (AI) integration.

"Labcorp is committed to advancing its diagnostic capabilities through the adoption of innovative technologies," said Marcia Eisenberg, Ph.D., Labcorp's chief scientific officer. "Integrating digital slide scanning into our pathology workflow will help improve accuracy, streamline operations and enable future AI-driven insights."

Labcorp's initiative comes at a critical time for the field of pathology. The U.S. faces a projected shortage of nearly 5,700 pathologists by 2030, while the demand for diagnostic services continues to grow due to an aging population and the increasing incidence of cancer and other diseases.

The digital pathology workflow converts glass slides into high-resolution digital images that can be instantly viewed using a conventional PC workstation (rather than a microscope) and analyzed and shared from any location, eliminating reliance on physical slides and enabling pathologists to operate across different sites.

Key Features and Benefits of Digital Pathology:

Improved access to expertise: Enables remote sharing of digital slides, eliminating reliance on physical slides and enabling rapid consultations with specialists, regardless of location.

Enables remote sharing of digital slides, eliminating reliance on physical slides and enabling rapid consultations with specialists, regardless of location. Enhanced efficiency: Streamlines workflows by eliminating the need to handle, transport or retrieve physical slides.

Streamlines workflows by eliminating the need to handle, transport or retrieve physical slides. Reduced cost and risk: Digital storage eliminates transit costs and minimizes the risk of slide damage or loss of irreplaceable tissue samples.

Digital storage eliminates transit costs and minimizes the risk of slide damage or loss of irreplaceable tissue samples. AI integration: Establishes a foundation for AI tools that can improve consistency, accuracy and efficiency in pathology workflows.

Labcorp's investment builds on the company's existing relationship with Roche and its digital pathology portfolio for the company's Oncology business.

"We look forward to expanding our collaboration with Labcorp to advance the digital transformation of their pathology labs," said Michael Rivers, life cycle leader for digital pathology at Roche Tissue Diagnostics. "This collaboration, which combines Labcorp's strength in diagnostic services with Roche's expertise in digital pathology solutions, holds the potential to create new opportunities for highly efficient, timely and effective patient care."

This latest collaboration builds on Labcorp's commitment to expanding digital capabilities and delivering innovative solutions across its Diagnostics and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS) business segments. Labcorp teams use digital pathology technology globally to support clinical trials, enabling more efficient data sharing, centralized review and faster decision-making.

To learn more about Labcorp's digital pathology capabilities, visit https://www.labcorp.com/disciplines/digital-pathology-and-artificial-intelligence-ai

About Labcorp



Labcorp (NYSE: LH) is a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services that helps doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers and patients make clear and confident decisions. We provide insights and advance science to improve health and improve lives through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development laboratory capabilities. The company's nearly 70,000 employees serve clients in approximately 100 countries, provided support for more than 75% of the new drugs and therapeutic products approved in 2024 by the FDA, and perform more than 700 million tests annually for patients around the world. Learn more about us at www.labcorp.com .

Note: Roche and third-party algorithms on Roche Digital Pathology Open Environment are for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures. Roche is dedicated to clinically deploying its Digital Pathology Solutions and is actively pursuing approval/clearance for our portfolio of products. Please review the product labeling for compliance before utilization.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



