Labcorp and Epic Expand Collaboration to Advance Diagnostic Integration across Hospitals and Health Systems

Labcorp's full test menu will be available through Epic's Aura platform

Integration builds on the successful deployment of Invitae genetic testing and accelerates access to the latest genetic and specialty diagnostics through Aura

Collaboration will help reduce IT complexity, streamline lab ordering and improve access to diagnostic innovation for hospitals and health systems using Epic nationwide

BURLINGTON, N.C., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services, today announced an expanded collaboration with Epic, the nation's leading electronic health record (EHR) supporting hospitals and health systems. Through the collaboration, Labcorp's full test menu will be available through Aura, Epic's unified platform for ordering and receiving lab results. The integration will drive meaningful operational efficiencies, streamline lab ordering for clinicians and care teams, and improve access to diagnostic innovation for hospitals and health systems using Epic nationwide.

Reducing Complexity and Expanding Access to Testing and Diagnostic Innovation



Health systems often face lengthy, complex and time-consuming IT projects to integrate with laboratory partners. By leveraging Epic's Aura, the expansion will reduce the time, cost and ongoing maintenance typically required for lab interfaces. Building on the availability of Invitae genetic tests through Aura, part of Labcorp's diagnostic portfolio, health systems will be able to access Labcorp's full test menu and new tests as they are introduced directly within their existing Epic workflows.

"This expanded collaboration reflects how Labcorp is investing to meet the evolving needs of hospitals and health systems," said Bryan Vaughn, Executive Vice President and President of Diagnostics at Labcorp. "By simplifying lab integrations and delivering our full test menu directly within Epic workflows, we are expanding access and building a strong foundation for continued innovation."

Benefits for Clinicians and Health Systems



The expanded integration will deliver meaningful benefits including:

Simplified onboarding and maintenance – Aura's connectivity and content‑management capabilities reduce the effort required to onboard and maintain Labcorp's test menu, reducing integration complexity for hospitals and health systems.

– Aura's connectivity and content‑management capabilities reduce the effort required to onboard and maintain Labcorp's test menu, reducing integration complexity for hospitals and health systems. Seamless access within Epic workflows – Clinicians will be able to order Labcorp tests and receive discrete results directly within their Epic workflow, improving efficiency and reducing reliance on manual processes or workarounds.

– Clinicians will be able to order Labcorp tests and receive discrete results directly within their Epic workflow, improving efficiency and reducing reliance on manual processes or workarounds. Broader access to Labcorp's full and evolving test menu, including new and advanced diagnostics.

"Expanding Labcorp's use of Aura to include its full test menu makes it easy for clinicians to order the right test the first time, right from their workflow, so patients get accurate answers faster," said Sumit Rana, President of Epic.

To learn more about Labcorp's ongoing collaboration with Epic and future plans to advance diagnostic integration for hospitals and health systems, visit https://www.labcorp.com/organizations/epic.

About Labcorp



Labcorp (NYSE: LH) is a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services that helps doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers and patients make clear and confident decisions. We provide insights and advance science to improve health and improve lives through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development laboratory capabilities. The company's nearly 71,000 employees serve clients in approximately 100 countries, provided support for more than 85% of the new drugs and therapeutic products approved by the FDA in 2025 and performed more than 750 million tests for patients around the world. Learn more at www.labcorp.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the expected utility and benefits of integrating Labcorp's full test menu into the Epic Aura platform.

Each of the forward-looking statements is subject to change based on various important factors, many of which are beyond the company's control. These factors, in some cases, have affected and in the future (together with other factors) could affect the company's ability to implement the company's business strategy, and actual results could differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements. As a result, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of the forward-looking statements.

The company has no obligation to provide any updates to these forward-looking statements even if its expectations change. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Further information on potential factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect operating and financial results is included in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K under the heading RISK FACTORS and in the company's other filings with the SEC. The information in this press release should be read in conjunction with a review of the company's filings with the SEC including the information in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K under the heading "MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS."

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SOURCE Labcorp