Kyverna Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming March 2026 Investor Conferences

March 3, 2026 | 
1 min read

EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KYTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cell therapies for patients with autoimmune diseases, today announced that company management will participate in the following upcoming conferences:

Leerink Partners 2026 Global Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside chat and investor meetings
Date: Monday, March 9th, 2026
Time: 11:20 a.m. ET

2026 Jefferies Biotech on the Beach Summit
Format: Investor meetings
Date: Tuesday, March 10th, 2026

A live webcast of the Leerink fireside chat may be accessed via the Investors section of the Kyverna website at ir.kyvernatx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 90 days following the conference.

About Kyverna Therapeutics
Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KYTX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on liberating autoimmune patients through the curative potential of cell therapy. The Company’s lead autologous CD19-targeting CAR T-cell therapy candidate, miv-cel (mivocabtagene autoleucel, KYV-101), has demonstrated the potential to fundamentally change the treatment paradigm across multiple B-cell-driven autoimmune diseases. Kyverna is advancing its potentially first-in-class neuroimmunology franchise with its initial indications in stiff person syndrome and myasthenia gravis. The Company is also advancing additional clinical and investigator-sponsored studies, including in multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis, to inform future priority indications and develop next-generation CAR T platforms to improve access and patient experience. For more information, please visit https://kyvernatx.com.

Contacts: 

Investors: InvestorRelations@kyvernatx.com 
Media: media@kyvernatx.com 


