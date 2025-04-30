Kytopen and Aldevron Expedite Cell Therapy Manufacturing Through Their Collaborative CRISPR-mediated Cellular Engineering Workflow

Kytopen and Aldevron announce collaboration to expedite cell therapy manufacturing by combining their novel technologies.

High transgene expression and improved safety profile of Aldveron's Nanoplasmid ™ vector technology and the gentle gene-delivery of Kytopen's Flowfect Tx™ platform with unlimited scale, together offer enhanced CRISPR-mediated T-cell engineering resulting in high yields.

A poster summarizing the data will be presented at ISCT, May 7-10, 2025 , in New Orleans .

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and FARGO, N.D., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kytopen Corp., a leader in providing non-viral, continuous flow cellular engineering technologies and Aldevron, a leading global manufacturer serving organizations in the gene editing, mRNA vaccine and therapeutics, viral gene therapy, and modified gene therapy spaces; today announced, a joint marketing agreement aimed at enhancing the workflow solutions for cell therapy manufacturers. The collaboration will focus on the joint promotion of the synergies achieved by combining the Aldveron Nanoplasmid™ vector technology with Kytopen's Flowfect Tx™ GMP cellular engineering platform in CRISPR-mediated engineering of primary T Cells.

Aldveron's Nanoplasmid vector offers high transgene expression and improved safety profile while the Flowfect® continuous flow technology ensures gentle gene delivery with unlimited scale. Together these technologies provide an enhanced CRISPR-mediated T-cell engineering workflow resulting in high yields saving cell therapy developers time in a cost-effective manner.

The two companies created a joint poster of the resulting data that Kypoten will present at the International Society of Cell & Gene Therapy ("ISCT") Annual Meeting, May 7-10, 2025, in New Orleans, LA, highlighting the increase in the overall yield of final drug substance and ease of manufacturing over viral and electroporation technologies. The data will also be featured in Kytopen's Global Showcase Oral Presentation on Thursday, May 8.

"The work with Aldevron is part of a larger, shared commitment to enable advance cell therapies by streamlining workflows to deliver greater yields of healthier cells," said Kevin Gutshall, Chief Commercial Officer at Kytopen. "The combination of our technologies provides a GMP process for delivering high-quality CAR-T cells that is now available for use in clinical and commercial applications."

"This collaboration continues to demonstrate the superior performance of our Nanoplasmid vectors across novel transfection technologies," said Anu Codaty, VP of Global Marketing and Strategy for Aldevron. "The combination of the Nanoplasmid technology with Kytopen's Flowfect® cell engineering technology has delivered higher edited-cell yields faster, which will help meet the growing patient demand as the adoption of CRISPR-based therapies accelerates."

In addition to the presentations, Kytopen will be available to answer any questions at booth 347 at ISCT.

ISCT Poster Presentation. Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 6:00pm; POSTER BOARD: 1100

CONTINUOUS FLOW TRANSFECTION WITH FLOWFECT® TECHNOLOGY AS AN EFFICIENT, NON-VIRAL TECHNOLOGY FOR SCALABLE CRISPR-MEDIATED ENGINEERING OF PRIMARY T CELLS

Global Showcase. 15 min Presentation, Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 6:00pm

A FULLY VALIDATED, NON-VIRAL GMP PLATFORM FOR THE MANUFACTURE OF ENGINEERED CELLS AT CLINICAL AND COMMERCIAL SCALE

For further information:

Kytopen:

Investor Contact:



Michael Chiu PhD., CEO



mchiu@kytopen.com

Business and Corporate Development Contact:



Kevin Gutshall, CCO



kgutshall@kytopen.com

Aldevron:



Ellen Shafer, Senior Director of Communications



ellen.shafer@aldevron.com



701-219-0333

About Kytopen:

The innovative leader in non-viral, continuous flow cellular engineering technologies, Kytopen, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is transforming how cell therapies are manufactured by maximizing yields, delivering hundreds of billions of engineered cells in minutes – faster than any other technology – and thereby accelerating the discovery, development, and manufacture of advanced engineered cell therapies. Its Flowfect® cellular engineering technology is highly tunable, gentle on cells, and has demonstrated performance across a range of cell types, payloads, and therapeutic applications. Kytopen has recently disclosed strategic partnerships with industry-leading biotechnology companies, contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), and cell therapy-focused medical centers. Kytopen continues to engage strategic partners and is committed to enabling their partners' success by providing innovative technology and developing close collaborative relationships to bring lifesaving, next generation cell therapies to patients worldwide. www.kytopen.com

About Aldevron

Aldevron is a premier manufacturing partner, producing high-quality plasmid DNA, RNA, proteins, enzymes, and other key components for the development of vaccines, gene and cell therapies, immunotherapies, and other treatments. Headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota, and as a part of the Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) family of global science and technology companies, Aldevron supports thousands of scientists who are developing revolutionary, lifesaving treatments for millions of people. To learn more about how Aldevron is advancing biological science, visit www.aldevron.com/about-us.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kytopen-and-aldevron-expedite-cell-therapy-manufacturing-through-their-collaborative-crispr-mediated-cellular-engineering-workflow-302441388.html

SOURCE Kytopen