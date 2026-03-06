SUBSCRIBE
Kura Oncology Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - March 6, 2026

March 6, 2026 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KURA), a biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced that on March 2, 2026, the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Compensation Committee”) granted inducement awards consisting of nonstatutory stock options to purchase 44,700 shares of common stock to four (4) new employees under the Company’s 2023 Inducement Option Plan, as amended. The Compensation Committee approved the stock options as an inducement material to such employees’ employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Each stock option has an exercise price equal to $8.68 per share, the closing price of the Company’s common stock on March 2, 2026, and will vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date and the balance of the underlying shares vesting monthly thereafter over 36 months, subject to the new employees’ continued service relationship with the Company through the applicable vesting dates. The stock options are subject to the terms and conditions of the Company’s 2023 Inducement Option Plan, as amended, and the terms and conditions of an applicable stock option agreement covering the grant.

About Kura Oncology
Kura Oncology is a biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer. Kura’s pipeline of small molecule drug candidates is designed to target cancer signaling pathways and address high-need hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Kura developed and is commercializing KOMZIFTI™, the FDA-approved once-daily, oral menin inhibitor for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory NPM1-mutated acute myeloid leukemia, and continues to pioneer advancements in menin inhibition and farnesyl transferase inhibition. For additional information, please visit the Kura website at https://kuraoncology.com/ and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Kura Contact

Investors and Media:
Greg Mann
858-987-4046
gmann@kuraoncology.com


