Kronos Bio Announces Participation in Medical and Investor Conferences in September 2024

SAN MATEO, Calif., and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRON), a company dedicated to developing small molecule therapeutics that address cancers and other diseases driven by deregulated transcription, today announced the following upcoming conferences:



H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference, taking place September 9–11, 2024 in New York, NY

Kronos Bio President and Chief Executive Officer, Norbert Bischofberger, Ph.D., will present on Monday, September 9, at 2:30 p.m. ET



Kronos Bio President and Chief Executive Officer, Norbert Bischofberger, Ph.D., will present on Monday, September 9, at 2:30 p.m. ET American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 15th Biennial Ovarian Cancer Research Symposium, taking place September 20–21, 2024 in Seattle, WA

Kronos Bio Director of Translational Development, Luis Carvajal, Ph.D., will present a poster titled “Preclinical and clinical data support clinical expansion of KB-0742, an oral CDK9 inhibitor, into R/R ovarian cancer” on Saturday, September 21, 2024 (Author discussion from 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. PT)



Kronos Bio Director of Translational Development, Luis Carvajal, Ph.D., will present a poster titled “Preclinical and clinical data support clinical expansion of KB-0742, an oral CDK9 inhibitor, into R/R ovarian cancer” on Saturday, September 21, 2024 (Author discussion from 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. PT) International Myeloma Society (IMS) 21st Annual Meeting, taking place September 25–28, 2024 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Kronos Bio collaborator and Lead Scientist at the Jerome Lipper Multiple Myeloma Center at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Mariateresa Fulciniti, Ph.D., will give an oral presentation titled “p300 catalytic inhibition selectively disrupts IRF4 oncogenic programs impacting multiple myeloma cell growth and survival” on Saturday, September 28, 2024 (Abstract Session 10 from 10:00 a.m.–11:00 a.m. BRT)



A live audio webcast of the H.C. Wainwright presentation will be available under the Investors & Media section of the Kronos Bio website at www.kronosbio.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event. The posters from the medical meetings will be available under the Science & Pipeline section of the Kronos Bio website.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRON) is a clinical-stage company dedicated to developing small molecule therapeutics that address deregulated transcription, a hallmark of cancer and other diseases. Our proprietary discovery engine decodes complex transcription factor regulatory networks to identify druggable cofactors. We screen for and optimize small molecules that target these cofactors in a tumor-specific context. These efforts have yielded a preclinical pipeline along with two internally developed drug candidates. Istisociclib (KB-0742) targets CDK9 to address MYC deregulation in solid tumors and KB-9558 targets p300 to address IRF4 dependence in multiple myeloma.

Kronos Bio is based in San Mateo, Calif., and has a research facility in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, visit https://www.kronosbio.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn.

CONTACT: Contact Information: Investors: Margaux Bennett Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations, Kronos Bio, Inc. 650-781-5026 mbennett@kronosbio.com Media: Kelli Perkins kelli@redhousecomms.com