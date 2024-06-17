SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Kronos Bio

NEWS
Business
Belldegrun’s Third Fund Continues “Bold Investment Strategy” with $825 Million
Vida Ventures III will approach investments the same way its first two funds do, identifying and investing in what they believe to be transformative biomedical innovative companies.
June 24, 2021
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, Aug. 21
Biopharma and life sciences companies strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
August 20, 2020
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, July 24
Biopharma and life sciences companies strengthen their leadership teams and board with these Movers & Shakers.
July 23, 2020
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, July 10
Biopharma and life sciences companies strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
July 9, 2020
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
Top Life Sciences Startups to Watch in 2020
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2020,” a list of up-and-coming life science companies in North America that launched no earlier than mid-2018.
January 3, 2020
 · 
13 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, Nov. 22
Pharma and biotech companies strengthen their leadership teams and boards with this week’s appointments.
November 21, 2019
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
AWARDS
  • NextGen Class of 2020
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Drug Development
Kronos Bio Announces First Patient Dosed with KB-0742 in an Expansion Cohort Focused on Platinum-Resistant High-Grade Serous Ovarian Cancer
July 23, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Business
Kronos Bio Names Marc Besman, Ph.D., as Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and Clinical Quality Assurance
June 6, 2023
 · 
2 min read
Business
Kronos Bio Reports Recent Business Progress and Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
August 12, 2021
 · 
8 min read
Biotech Bay
Kronos Bio Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences - May 26, 2021
May 26, 2021
 · 
1 min read
Biotech Bay
Kronos Bio to Highlight Progress Across Pipeline and Outline Growth Strategy at Virtual R&D Day Today
May 25, 2021
 · 
15 min read
Business
Kronos Bio Reports Recent Business Progress and First Quarter Financial Results and Announces Virtual R&D Day
May 11, 2021
 · 
8 min read
Biotech Bay
Kronos Bio Announces Participation in Bank of America Securities 2021 Health Care Conference
May 6, 2021
 · 
1 min read
Drug Development
Kronos Bio Presents Preclinical Data for Oral CDK9 Inhibitor KB-0742 Demonstrating Sustained Inhibition of Tumor Growth in Multiple Cancers at AACR Annual Meeting 2021
April 10, 2021
 · 
8 min read
Business
Kronos Bio Comments on the Passing of Board Member John C. Martin, Ph.D.
March 31, 2021
 · 
2 min read
Business
Kronos Bio Appoints Taiyin Yang, Ph.D., to Board of Directors
March 26, 2021
 · 
5 min read
Load More