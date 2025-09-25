Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Successfully Completes First Parallel Two-Facility Production Cycle, Establishing Model for Continuous Recombinant Spider Silk Supply Chain

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("Company" or "Kraig Labs"), a world leader in spider silk technology*, today announced the successful completion of its first simultaneous production cycle across two independent rearing centers. This milestone verifies the Company's multi-facility production model designed to increase throughput, enhance supply chain resilience, and establish the foundation for continuous recombinant spider silk production.

In this initial two-site cycle, Kraig Labs successfully managed the logistics, material supply, and independent staffing requirements necessary to support parallel operations. Each facility operated with complete autonomy, while maintaining coordinated scheduling and oversight from The Company’s production leadership.

The dual-facility model was executed using a deliberate two-week offset between the start of each cycle. This staggered production schedule enables the seamless integration of outputs from both locations, resulting in a continuous supply of finished cocoons and silkworm eggs, ready to seed subsequent rearing cycles. By synchronizing these operations, Kraig Labs effectively eliminated downtime between cycles, creating a robust and scalable production rhythm.

"The completion of these first parallel batches is a transformative step for our production platform," said Founder and CEO of Kraig Labs, Kim Thompson. "We have demonstrated that we can operate multiple facilities simultaneously, with independent teams, while maintaining quality and precision across all production parameters. This success validates the scalability of our model and establishes the groundwork for the significant production expansion we have scheduled for the fourth quarter."

This accomplishment marks a major step forward in The Company’s strategy to scale production and commercialize its revolutionary recombinant spider silk technologies. The dual-facility, offset scheduling approach provides Kraig Labs with enhanced supply chain security, while also substantially increasing total throughput capacity. These efficiencies are designed to support The Company’s long-term production objectives and enable Kraig Labs to meet growing demand from diverse end-use markets.

The Company's successful execution of its first simultaneous two-facility production cycle, with an emphasis on scaling up parental strains, signals the arrival of a more mature and industrial-scale spider silk manufacturing platform. Kraig Labs anticipates leveraging these capabilities to accelerate growth, enhance efficiency, and expand its position as the global leader in recombinant spider silk production.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( www.KraigLabs.com ), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk-based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Statements in this press release about the Company's future and expectations other than historical facts are "forward-looking statements." These statements are made on the basis of management's current views and assumptions. As a result, there can be no assurance that management's expectations will necessarily come to pass. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as "believes," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "estimated," "hopes," "if," "develops," "researching," "research," "pilot," "potential," "could" or other words or phrases of similar import. Forward looking statements include descriptions of the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions and goals. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.