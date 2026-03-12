Koya Medical to Present at the Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare MedTech & Services Conference

DALLAS, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Koya Medical ("Koya"), an emerging medtech innovator advancing patient-centered solutions in peripheral vascular health, has announced that it will be presenting at the virtual Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare MedTech & Services Conference, held March 16-19, 2026.

CEO Andy Doraiswamy will present at 11:20am ET on Tuesday March 17, highlighting the company's growth and commercial momentum for its portfolio—including Dayspring® non-pneumatic compression treatment for chronic edema—and progress on the clinical research for its pipeline.

About Koya Medical

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Dallas, Koya Medical is redefining vascular health with solutions designed to support the continuum of care from clinic to home. Inspired by a personal journey, Koya's mission is to close treatment gaps and raise treatment expectations for vascular health.

Why Vascular Health Matters

More than 35 million Americans live with venous and lymphatic diseases—serious yet often overlooked conditions that can severely impact mobility, quality of life, and long-term health—highlighting the urgent need for modern, evidence-based, and scalable solutions.

Learn more at www.koyamedical.com and follow Koya on LinkedIn.

