Korro Bio Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - April 10, 2026

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Korro Bio, Inc. (Korro) (Nasdaq: KRRO), a biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for rare and highly prevalent diseases, today announced the grant of a non-statutory stock option to one newly hired employee.

Korro granted the new employee a nonstatutory stock option to purchase 15,000 shares of Korro’s common stock at an exercise price of $13.46 per share, the closing price per share of Korro's common stock as reported by Nasdaq on the grant effective date, April 8, 2026. The option has a ten-year term and vests over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on the first anniversary of the employee’s start date and the remaining 75% vesting in 36 equal monthly installments on each monthly anniversary thereafter until the fourth anniversary of the employee’s start date, subject to the employee’s continued service with Korro through each applicable vesting date.

This grant was approved by a majority of the independent directors of Korro’s board of directors pursuant to Koro’s 2026 Inducement Plan and was made as an inducement material to the employee’s acceptance of employment with Korro in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Korro

Korro is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a new class of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for both rare and highly prevalent diseases. Korro is generating a portfolio of differentiated programs that are designed to harness the body’s natural RNA editing process, enabling a precise yet transient single base edit. By editing RNA instead of DNA, Korro is expanding the reach of genetic medicines by delivering additional precision and tunability, which has the potential for increased specificity and improved long-term tolerability. Using an oligonucleotide-based approach, Korro expects to bring its medicines to patients by leveraging its proprietary platform with precedented delivery modalities, manufacturing know-how, and established regulatory pathways of approved oligonucleotide drugs. Korro is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, visit korrobio.com

Korro Bio Contact Information

Investor & Media Contact

Malini Chatterjee, Ph.D

Blueprint Life Science Group

mchatterjee@bplifescience.com or ir@korrobio.com

917.330.4269