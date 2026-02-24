Klotho Neurosciences (NASDAQ:KLTO) Initiates Development of the “Klotho Clock,” a Diagnostic Biological Aging and Longevity Clock that Unlocks Health Testing Through Epigenetics and Artificial Intelligence (AI)

The Company enlists industry veteran Dr. Bret Barnes to oversee the development of new diagnostic offerings

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Klotho Neurosciences, Inc. ("Klotho" or the Company) announces the development of two genomics-based diagnostic tests that will be utilized in Klotho's clinical trials and to be provided as a service in the field of longevity and the understanding of the relationships between biological age and chronologic age.

One genomics test being developed is a quantitative DNA methylation assay that determines the extent of DNA methylation of the anti-aging gene called alpha-Klotho using cell-free DNA isolated through a blood draw as a validated marker of biologic aging. The second, which the company has named the "Klotho Clock," measures DNA sequences and the mRNA sequences of Klotho and 8 other genes described in the scientific literature as being associated with longevity and healthy lifespan. Since Klotho induces the expression of several of these genes, Klotho is of primary interest. Complementary with the genetic sequence analysis, the mRNA analysis will provide proof that the proteins are being transcribed and produced by the gene sequences.

Dr. Joseph Sinkule, Klotho Neurosciences Founder and CEO stated, "This is a unique opportunity to qualify patients with neurodegenerative diseases for our clinical trials to assure that our randomized studies are balanced and stratified based on biologic age and the extent of DNA methylation of the human Klotho gene and promoter. Similar to many other human genes, the hypermethylation of the Klotho gene and its promoter are key events that occur over time that ultimately silence the gene and lower the Klotho protein levels in all tissues. Balancing the biological age of people going into our randomized studies will minimize the possibility of overloading the placebo group with healthier, 'less biologically aged' people in the placebo arm versus the treatment arm of our studies."

The Company has enlisted Dr. Bret Barnes to manage the Company's evolving diagnostic program. Previously he worked at Illumina for 18 years, leading a small team of scientists developing DNA methylation and other bead-based genomics assays in addition to NGS structural variant informatics. Illumina, Inc. is a leading American biotechnology company headquartered in San Diego, specializing in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function.

Dr. Barnes stated, "Unlike other genomic tests on market, Klotho Neurosciences' assay employs novel, cutting-edge probe designs to address underlying human genetic variation, while simultaneously providing increased accuracy at a lower assay cost. The increased information from these novel designs can seamlessly integrate into our AI-based clocks. Besides DNA methylation detection, the software supporting our assay can provide information on Copy Number Variants ('CNVs') and Single Nucleotide Variants ('SNVs'), thus creating new, more robust 'multiomics' capabilities."

Following the development of the prototype version of the assay, expected in 2026, the Company expects a more efficient and more cost-effective diagnostic product that will serve to provide the company an immediate revenue source and begin to build a database for 'clock' improvements and novel 'clock' discoveries.

About Klotho Neurosciences, Inc.

Klotho Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLTO) is a gene and cell therapy company focused on the development of innovative, disease-modifying cell and gene therapies using a protein derived from the "anti-aging" human Klotho gene (s-KL), tissue-specific promoters, and novel tissue and organ delivery systems to transform and improve the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders such as ALS, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and age-related neuronal, ocular, skeletal and muscular pathologies. The "Klotho Clock" will facilitate and integrate our understanding of chronologic age versus biologic age, the relationship between human disease and healthy lifespan, and key factors that may result in extended longevity.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, the forward-looking statements in this press release include descriptions of the Company's future commercial operations. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, such as the Company's inability to implement its business plans, identify and realize additional opportunities, or meet or exceed its financial projections and changes in the regulatory or competitive environment in which the Company operates. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the documents filed or to be filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") from time to time, which could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. All information provided herein is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

