Kivu Bioscience Appoints Brunilda Shtylla as Chief Business Officer

Seasoned biopharma executive brings more than 25 years of business development and strategic partnership experience to support Kivu’s next phase of growth

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ADC--Kivu Bioscience, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for difficult-to-treat cancers, today announced the appointment of Brunilda Shtylla, as Chief Business Officer. Ms. Shtylla will lead corporate strategy, business development, and partnership initiatives as the company advances its ADC pipeline in clinical development and expands its strategic collaborations.

Ms. Shtylla brings more than 25 years of experience across biotechnology, medical devices, finance, and strategic transactions. Most recently, as Chief Business Officer at Sutro Biopharma, she led business strategy and development, advancing the company’s platform through collaborations, licensing, and partnerships, and helping secure more than $5.5 billion in total deal value. Previously, she advised organizations including Genentech, GRAIL, and Edwards Lifesciences, and held leadership roles at LifeScan, a Johnson & Johnson company.

“Brunilda is a highly accomplished executive with a proven track record of structuring innovative partnerships and creating long-term strategic value,” said Mohit Trikha, Ph.D., President and Chief Operating Officer, Kivu Bioscience. “As we prepare to advance our second ADC candidate into the clinic and continue expanding our capabilities, her expertise will be invaluable in accelerating Kivu’s growth and advancing new therapies for patients.”

“Kivu’s differentiated ADC platform and advancing pipeline position the company to deliver meaningful innovation in targeted cancer therapies,” said Shtylla. “I’ve been highly impressed by the team’s speed, thoughtful and disciplined approach, and proven ability to rapidly execute. I look forward to working with the team to lead strategic partnerships, accelerate pipeline advancement, and help bring new treatment options to patients.”

Ms. Shtylla holds an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business, an MS in Mathematics from Youngstown State University, and a BS in Business from Wayne State University.

About Kivu Bioscience

Kivu Bioscience is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for oncology. The company’s proprietary linker-payload technologies are designed to improve safety and efficacy by minimizing off-target toxicity. With multiple ADC programs in development and a team of industry veterans, Kivu is advancing innovative therapies for patients with cancer. Kivu is headquartered in San Mateo, CA. For more information, visit www.kivubioscience.com.

