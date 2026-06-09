Kivo and CRISPR Therapeutics to Present 52-Day QMS Modernization at DIA 2026 in Philadelphia

Featured session explores how pharma, biotech, and CROs can rethink and modernize their QMS

Kivo, the unified document and process management system for life sciences teams, announced today that the company will co-present at the DIA Global Annual Meeting 2026 this June alongside CRISPR Therapeutics, whose aim is to find cures for people suffering from serious diseases through transformative gene-based medicines. The featured Kivo Innovation Theater session will spotlight how CRISPR Therapeutics switched to Kivo and modernized its Quality Management System (QMS) in just 52 days by simplifying processes and challenging traditional approaches to enterprise quality infrastructure.

The DIA session, titled “Nothing Changes Unless We Do - Implementing QMS with CRISPR Therapeutics in 52 Days,” will feature Kate Ellmer, Executive Director of Quality and PV Operations at CRISPR Therapeutics, alongside Chris Xistris, Vice President of Services at Kivo. Attendees will gain practical insight into how modern biotech organizations can rapidly implement scalable quality systems under compressed timelines without sacrificing compliance or operational agility.

“At CRISPR, one of our core company values is being entrepreneurial which encourages our employees to welcome change and creatively address the challenges we encounter as a small biotech,” said Ellmer. “As an industry, thinking entrepreneurially means we should always be considerate of our current needs while forecasting and developing plans for the successes we aspire to realize."

The implementation marks a growing shift among scaling pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, as well as clinical research organizations (CROs), that are moving away from rigid, hard-coded legacy platforms in favor of flexible systems designed for interoperability, scalability, and rapid deployment.

“Life science companies today are operating under enormous pressure to move quickly with lean teams and evolving infrastructure,” said Toban Zolman, CEO at Kivo. “The traditional model of drawn-out software implementations no longer aligns with how drug development can exist today. This work with CRISPR showed what becomes possible when teams simplify workflows and focus on the right things from day one.”

Kivo has seen particularly strong momentum among cell and gene therapy (CGT) and rare disease organizations, where lean operational teams often require scalable infrastructure without the complexity associated with traditional enterprise platforms.

During DIA, the Kivo Innovation Theater session will take place on June 15, 2026 from 1:05 PM to 1:35 PM at the Pennsylvania Convention Center (1101 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107 USA). Learn more about the session here, visit booth #1313 onsite, or request a meeting at https://kivo.io/.

About Kivo

Kivo is building the next generation of infrastructure for AI-driven drug development by partnering with life sciences teams to simplify Regulatory, Clinical, and Quality operations through a unified cloud platform. Designed for scaling pharmaceutical and biotech organizations, Kivo supports RIM, eTMF, QMS, controlled document management, submission assembly, eCTD lifecycle management, inspection readiness, SOP management, and training management within a single seamless environment. Unlike legacy vendors that rely on disconnected applications and lengthy implementations, Kivo offers compliant, audit-ready, continuous validation assurance – which avoids significant IT costs – both upfront and ongoing. With Part 11 compliant e-signatures, process automation, and modern cloud architecture, Kivo helps life sciences teams reduce operational friction across the drug development lifecycle.

For more information, visit: https://kivo.io/.

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