Kincell Bio Welcomes Stewart McNaull, PhD, as Chief Commercial Officer to Drive Cell Therapy Customer Growth and Business Innovation

DURHAM, N.C.--Kincell Bio, a leader in cell therapy development and manufacturing, is excited to announce the appointment of Stewart McNaull, PhD, as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). With extensive experience in the advance therapies Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) space and a robust technical background, Stewart will play a pivotal role in steering Kincell Bio's growth trajectory and enhancing our commitment to serving cell therapy innovators and the patients who ultimately benefit from these groundbreaking therapies.





Dr. McNaull joins Kincell Bio with 25 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, having held key commercial leadership positions at Wheeler Bio, Resilience, KBI, Fujifilm and Bayer. His deep understanding of the CDMO landscape and ability to craft technical and business solutions that address clients’ needs uniquely position him to deliver high-quality, innovative solutions for clients.

“I am thrilled to join the highly talented team to advance Kincell’s cell therapy service offerings,” said Stewart McNaull, PhD. “It is refreshing to return to the cell therapy space where my knowledge of CMC development can help design technical and business solutions that uniquely advance our clients’ products to the clinic.”

Kincell Bio is committed to advancing the field of cell therapy with tailored solutions that empower innovators to bring their therapies to market efficiently and effectively. Stewart’s addition as CCO marks a significant step in Kincell’s growth journey dedicated to supporting the evolving needs of the industry and scaling the business to meet the needs of our clients.

“Stewart’s extensive background in both commercial leadership and technical operations makes him an invaluable addition to our team,” said Bruce Thompson, PhD, CEO of Kincell Bio. “As we continue to expand our capabilities and enhance our service offerings, Stewart’s insights and industry relationships will be instrumental in fostering partnerships that drive success for our clients and improve outcomes for patients.”

About Kincell Bio

Kincell Bio engineers cells into therapies. With manufacturing facilities located in Research Triangle Park, NC and Gainesville, FL, Kincell is a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) situated in the United States. Kincell Bio’s mission is to streamline CMC development, with expertise in analytical and process development and GMP manufacturing, testing and release from early clinical to pivotal studies and product launch. Kincell Bio is focused on supporting innovative companies developing immune cell therapies, including autologous and allogeneic CAR-T, CAR-NK and CAR-M programs. For more information, visit www.kincellbio.com.

For further information, please contact Stewart McNaull at Stewart.McNaull233@kincellbio.com or (919) 345-7013.