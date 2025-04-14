Kedrion Biopharma closes 2024 with a growth of +10% and unveils its new identity

The company’s new image is built on the power of rare connections

CASTELVECCHIO PASCOLI, Italy, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kedrion Biopharma, a biopharmaceutical company that collects and fractionates plasma, today presents its new identity and shares the financial results of 2024. The announcement of the new Kedrion underlines the company’s commitment to therapies that treat serious and debilitating conditions, and rare and ultra-rare diseases.

2024 was an important year for Kedrion, marking double-digit growth, with turnover reaching 1,578 million Euro, an increase of +10% compared to 2023. EBITDA reported increased by 28% to 232 million Euro, while adjusted EBITDA rose by 20% to 279 million Euro. Additionally, improved margins and disciplined financial management generated positive cash flow, fully funding investments and strengthening operations.

These figures reflect a strategy that has made Kedrion a company with approximately 5,200 employees and a presence in over 100 countries. Kedrion’s global headquarters are in Italy, and the group has affiliates in Europe, the United Kingdom, North America, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates a vast plasma collection network in the US and Europe. These plasma centers supply our fractionation facilities, supporting an extensive portfolio of 38 products, positioning the company as the fifth-largest player in the plasma-derived therapies sector.

Over the past years, Kedrion has consolidated its global leadership within the plasma-derived scenario, reinforcing its commitment to serve those with debilitating and rare conditions. The new Kedrion identity integrates all affiliates under one brand and reflects our mission to support patients ensuring better access to life-changing medicines.

The newly unveiled logo symbolizes a link and encapsulates the essence of the company: its ability to create rare connections. Kedrion fosters connections between donors, patients, scientists, caregivers and family members. This hallmark characterises every innovation, investment, and operational improvement aimed at reaching more people worldwide.

Kedrion has always been dedicated to research and innovation, in particular to find solutions for unmet medical needs. This commitment has enabled the company to provide two unique therapies worldwide for two extremely serious and rare diseases.

Today, our pipeline is expanding with new therapies in development and upcoming orphan drug applications. The company is also exploring novel proteins for rare diseases, utilizing proteomics and plasma waste fractions to pave the way for future treatments.

Kedrion’s commitment to using materials previously considered waste is part of a broader approach that sees the company strongly committed to sustainability. We are advancing our Net Zero Plan to reduce our environmental footprint, and we are aligning with the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), which sets ambitious targets for emission reduction and climate protection.

Paolo Marcucci, Chairman of the Board of Kedrion Biopharma

“Our history dates back decades in the plasma-derived sector. The path we have traveled has been long, and today we stand as a prominent player in the industry. The achievements of 2024 represent another significant milestone along this journey, but success is measured not only by numbers; it is measured by the depth of our principles, our commitments, and our vision. Most importantly, it is reflected in the quality of relationships with the people we serve, our patients, and with whom we collaborate, donors, researchers, healthcare providers, and advocacy groups. This commitment is embodied in the new identity we present to the world today.”

Ugo Di Francesco CEO of Kedrion Biopharma

“Today marks an important chapter for us. Over the past few years, Kedrion has expanded its competencies, reach, and capabilities, and we are now ready to unveil our new identity and present ourselves as one company. Every connection, from donors to patients to our employees and partners, has a lasting impact. This is what we call rare connections, and it is the value on which we have chosen to base our new identity. The year 2024 has been significant for our growth, and the coming years will be crucial to further consolidate our presence as a global biopharmaceutical company.”

Our updated website kedrion.com will be live starting today at 3 PM CET. Visitors will be able to explore on the site the company’s new identity and narrative.

About Kedrion Biopharma

Kedrion Biopharma collects and fractionates blood plasma to produce and distribute plasma-derived therapies for rare, ultra-rare, and debilitating conditions like Coagulation and Neurological Disorders, Immunodeficiencies, and Rh sensitization. We employ approximately 5,200 people worldwide and our industrial network includes 68 plasma collection centers in the United States and 8 in the Czech Republic, and 7 production facilities across 5 countries. We are committed to creating a world where science and care know no bounds, partnering with the medical-scientific community, institutions, patient advocacy groups, and research bodies to foster innovation and improve care. Every connection we make impacts someone, somewhere.

