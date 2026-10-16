Kedrion Biopharma Advances Immunoglobulin Industry Dialogue and Scientific Exchange Across the Evolving Therapy Landscape at IgNS 2026

Conference presence brings together perspectives across the Ig community with scientific evidence across QIVIGY ®, YIMMUGO ® AND GAMMAPLEX ®

FORT LEE, N.J., Oct. 15, 2026/PRNewswire/ -- Kedrion Biopharma, a global biopharmaceutical company specializing in plasma-derived therapies for rare and serious diseases, is participating in the Immunoglobulin National Society (IgNS) 2026 National Conference in Las Vegas (October 15-18, 2026), contributing to industry dialogue and scientific exchange across its growing immunoglobulin portfolio.

"Immunoglobulin therapies are central to Kedrion's commitment to serving patients and IgNS provides an important forum to bring together the clinical, policy, payer and market perspectives shaping this field," said Bob Rossilli, Chief Commercial Officer, Kedrion Biopharma. "By contributing to these discussions while continuing to generate and share scientific evidence, we can help advance understanding of the evolving needs of patients, providers and the broader Ig community."

Kedrion's presence at IgNS 2026 includes scientific presentations across its portfolio of IVIG products, reflecting continued evidence generation across a range of patient populations and clinical settings.

"Scientific exchange is essential to advancing immunoglobulin therapy because it allows us to translate data into insights that can inform clinical practice and deepen our understanding of how treatment fits into patients' lives," said Eva Gonzalez, Senior Director, Medical Affairs, U.S., Canada and LATAM, Kedrion. "We remain focused on generating and sharing evidence that can deepen understanding of immunoglobulin therapy and the needs of people living with primary immunodeficiency."

Scientific posters being presented at the conference include:

Analysis of Infusion Rates and Infusional Adverse Events in a Clinical Trial of a New Intravenous Immunoglobulin 10% in Primary Immunodeficiency Patients (Poster #23)

Analysis of Non-Serious Infections During a Clinical Trial of an Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIg) 10% in Primary Immunodeficiency Patients (Poster #22)

Real-world Evaluation of Intravenous Human Immunoglobulin (immunoglobulin human-dira 10%) in Secondary Immunodeficiency: Tolerability and Clinical Outcomes (Poster #8)

(Poster #8) Intravenous Immune Globulin 10% in Nonfamilial Hypogammaglobulinemia: A Retrospective Outcomes Analysis (Poster #5)

(Poster #5) A Retrospective Review of IVIG Therapy in Kidney Transplant Recipients (Poster #4),

"Each poster contributes to a broader understanding of how immunoglobulin therapies are used across patient populations and helps identify questions that warrant continued investigation" said Kieu Nguyen, Medical Science Liaison, Immunology, Kedrion. "Together, these data add to the evidence base that clinicians can draw on as they consider the needs of patients across different clinical settings."

In addition to presenting scientific evidence, Kedrion leaders will contribute to several key conference programs. Duccio Manetti, Chief Communications & Government Affairs Officer of Kedrion Biopharma, will co-chair the Executive Business Forum on October 15 with Karmen Stowe, Senior Vice President of Trade Relations at AOM Infusion. The forum will bring together perspectives spanning public policy, payer dynamics, market and research trends, and the clinical management of secondary immunodeficiency, providing a cross-industry discussion of the issues shaping the future of Ig therapy.

On October 17, Kedrion will also host a satellite symposium, presented by Dr. Sam Ahn of North Bay Allergy and Asthma Associates discussing the evidence behind the efficacy, tolerability and infusion outcomes related to Kedrion's newest IVIG product.

Kedrion will be exhibiting throughout the conference at booth 303.

About Kedrion

Kedrion Biopharma collects and fractionates blood plasma to produce and distribute plasma‑derived therapies for rare, ultra‑rare, and debilitating conditions, including coagulation and neurological disorders, immunodeficiencies, and Rh sensitization. We employ approximately 5,400 people worldwide and operate plasma collection centers in the United States and the Czech Republic. With a portfolio of 39 products distributed in over 100 countries, Kedrion is the world's fifth‑largest player in plasma‑derived products.

We are committed to creating a world where science and care know no bounds, working in partnership with the medical‑scientific community, institutions, patient organizations, and research bodies to foster innovation and improve care. Every connection we make impacts someone, somewhere.

www.kedrion.com

Forward Looking Statements:

This release includes "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of the securities laws and certain other jurisdictions, based on current expectations and projections about future events. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding our future financial position, risks and uncertainties related to our business, strategy, capital expenditures and our plans and objectives for future operations, may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "may," "assume," "plan," "intend," "will," "should," "estimate," "risk," "target," "objectives," "outlook," "probably," "project," "seek" and similar expressions or the negatives of these expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact

Jay Williams, Americas Communications

Jay.Williams@kedrion.com

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