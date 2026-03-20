KalVista Pharmaceuticals to Present New EKTERLY® (sebetralstat) Data at the 2026 Global Angioedema Leadership Conference

New interim data from the KONFIDENT-KID trial evaluating sebetralstat in children aged 2-11 accepted for late-breaking oral presentation

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. & SALISBURY, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: KALV) today announced that five abstracts, including one late-breaking submission, have been accepted for presentation at the 2026 Global Angioedema Leadership Conference taking place in Madrid, Spain from March 26–29, 2026.

The following late-breaking abstract will be presented during the poster session on Friday, March 27 and as an oral presentation on Saturday, March 28 at 11:50 am CET:

On-demand Oral Sebetralstat for Hereditary Angioedema Attacks in Children Aged 2-11: Interim Analysis of KONFIDENT-KID: Emel Aygören-Pürsün , Adil Adatia, John Anderson, Shira Benor, Mélisande Bourgoin-Heck, Mauro Cancian, Bob Geng, Eisuke Inage, Aharon Kessel, Majed Koleilat, H. Henry Li, Michael E. Manning, Heloise Reumaux, Raffi Tachdjian, Paola Triggianese, Andrea Zanichelli, Erik Hansen, Ya-Hsiu Chuang, Matthew Iverson, Michael D. Smith, Paul K. Audhya, H. James Wedner.

The following poster presentations will take place during the poster session on Friday, March 27, beginning at 6:10 pm CET:

Satisfaction with Sebetralstat for HAE Attacks in Patients Switching from Parenteral On-demand Treatments in KONFIDENT-S: Mauro Cancian , Laurence Bouillet, Teresa Caballero, Tariq El-Shanawany, Sorena Kiani-Alikhan, Markus Magerl, Michael E. Manning, Inmaculada Martinez-Saguer, Maeve E. O’Connor, Sinisa Savic, Daniel F. Soteres, Maria Staevska, James Hao, Paolo Bajcic, Paul Audhya, Raffi Tachdjian.

, Laurence Bouillet, Teresa Caballero, Tariq El-Shanawany, Sorena Kiani-Alikhan, Markus Magerl, Michael E. Manning, Inmaculada Martinez-Saguer, Maeve E. O’Connor, Sinisa Savic, Daniel F. Soteres, Maria Staevska, James Hao, Paolo Bajcic, Paul Audhya, Raffi Tachdjian. On-demand Treatment Patterns of Hereditary Angioedema Attacks with Sebetralstat in the KONFIDENT-S Study: Mar Guilarte , Emel Aygören-Pürsün, Jonathan A. Bernstein, Danny M. Cohn, Vesna Grivcheva-Panovska, Tamar Kinaciyan, Damia Leguevaques, William R. Lumry, Michael E. Manning, Daniel F. Soteres, Petra Staubach, Raffi Tachdjian, Marcin Stobiecki, Marc A. Riedl, Anna Valerieva, Patrick F. K. Yong, Andrea Zanichelli, James Hao, Michael D. Smith, Paul K. Audhya, Henriette Farkas.

, Emel Aygören-Pürsün, Jonathan A. Bernstein, Danny M. Cohn, Vesna Grivcheva-Panovska, Tamar Kinaciyan, Damia Leguevaques, William R. Lumry, Michael E. Manning, Daniel F. Soteres, Petra Staubach, Raffi Tachdjian, Marcin Stobiecki, Marc A. Riedl, Anna Valerieva, Patrick F. K. Yong, Andrea Zanichelli, James Hao, Michael D. Smith, Paul K. Audhya, Henriette Farkas. Barriers to Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema Attacks Among Patients Using Subcutaneous On-Demand Therapies: Insights from an International Patient Survey: Thomas Buttgereit , Isabelle Boccon-Gibod, Alexis Bocquet, Laurence Bouillet, Paula Busse, Sandra Christiansen, Timothy Craig, Tariq El-Shanawany, Tomaz Garcez, Padmalal Gurugama, Rashmi Jain, Sorena Kiani-Alikhan, Markus Magerl, Inmaculada Martinez-Saguer, Maeve O’Connor, Cristine Radojicic, Sinisa Savic, Paola Triggianese, H. James Wedner, Patrick Yong, Andrea Zanichelli, Sherry Danese, Julie Ulloa, Paolo Bajcic, Paul K. Audhya, Mauro Cancian.

, Isabelle Boccon-Gibod, Alexis Bocquet, Laurence Bouillet, Paula Busse, Sandra Christiansen, Timothy Craig, Tariq El-Shanawany, Tomaz Garcez, Padmalal Gurugama, Rashmi Jain, Sorena Kiani-Alikhan, Markus Magerl, Inmaculada Martinez-Saguer, Maeve O’Connor, Cristine Radojicic, Sinisa Savic, Paola Triggianese, H. James Wedner, Patrick Yong, Andrea Zanichelli, Sherry Danese, Julie Ulloa, Paolo Bajcic, Paul K. Audhya, Mauro Cancian. Anxiety in Patients Using Injectable On-Demand Treatments for Hereditary Angioedema Attacks: Results from an International Patient Survey: Alexis Bocquet , Isabelle Boccon-Gibod, Laurence Bouillet, Paula Busse, Thomas Buttgereit, Sandra Christiansen, Timothy Craig, Tariq El-Shanawany, Tomaz Garcez, Padmalal Gurugama, Rashmi Jain, Sorena Kiani-Alikhan, Markus Magerl, Inmaculada Martinez-Saguer, Maeve O’Connor, Cristine Radojicic, Sinisa Savic, Paola Triggianese, H. James Wedner, Patrick Yong, Andrea Zanichelli, Sherry Danese, Julie Ulloa, Paolo Bajcic, Paul K. Audhya, Mauro Cancian.

Links to all presentations will be available on the KalVista website under Publications.

About Hereditary Angioedema

Hereditary angioedema (HAE) is a rare genetic disease resulting in deficiency or dysfunction in the C1 esterase inhibitor (C1INH) protein and subsequent uncontrolled activation of the kallikrein-kinin system. People living with HAE experience painful and debilitating attacks of tissue swelling in various locations of the body that can be life-threatening depending on the area affected. Treatment guidelines recommend treating attacks as early as possible to prevent progression of swelling and shorten the time to attack resolution, and to consider treatment for all attacks, regardless of anatomic location or severity.

About EKTERLY® (sebetralstat)

EKTERLY (sebetralstat) is a novel plasma kallikrein inhibitor approved in the United States, European Union, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Australia, Singapore and Japan for the treatment of acute attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in people 12 years of age and older. EKTERLY is the first and only oral on-demand treatment for HAE, offering efficacious and safe treatment of attacks without the burden of injections. With a US regulatory filing planned for 2026 to expand use to children aged 2–11, and additional filings anticipated in key global markets, EKTERLY has the potential to become the foundational therapy for HAE management worldwide. For more information, including the full US Prescribing Information, visit EKTERLY.com.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

KalVista is a global pharmaceutical company dedicated to delivering life-changing oral therapies for individuals affected by rare diseases with significant unmet needs. The KalVista team discovered and developed EKTERLY®—the first and only oral on-demand treatment for hereditary angioedema (HAE)—and continues to work closely with the global HAE community to improve treatment and care for this disease around the world. For more information about KalVista, please visit www.kalvista.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "position," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, information relating to our business and business plans, the success of our efforts to commercialize EKTERLY® (sebetralstat), our ability to successfully obtain foreign regulatory approvals for sebetralstat, our expectations about the safety and efficacy of sebetralstat, the timing of clinical trials and their results, our ability to commence clinical studies or complete ongoing clinical studies, including our KONFIDENT-S and KONFIDENT-KID trials, and the ability of EKTERLY to treat HAE. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect our business and financial results are detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended April 30, 2025, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and our other reports that we may make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Ryan Baker

Head, Investor Relations

(617) 771-5001

ryan.baker@kalvista.com



Molly Cameron

Senior Director, Corporate Affairs

(978) 339-3378

molly.cameron@kalvista.com