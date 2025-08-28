Kailera Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming September 2025 Investor Conferences

WALTHAM, Mass. and SAN DIEGO, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kailera Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing a broad pipeline of next-generation therapies for the treatment of obesity, today announced participation in the following investor conferences:

Citi 2025 Biopharma Back to School Summit

September 2-3, 2025, Boston, MA

Cantor 2025 Global Healthcare Conference

September 3-5, 2025, New York, NY

Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

September 8-10, 2025, New York, NY

Fireside Chat: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 8:30 a.m. ET

About Kailera Therapeutics

Kailera Therapeutics (Kailera) is developing a broad, advanced, and differentiated portfolio of clinical-stage injectable and oral therapies for the treatment of obesity. Kailera’s most advanced program, KAI-9531 (being developed in China as HRS9531), is an injectable dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist that has demonstrated positive clinical trial results in obesity in China. The Company is also advancing a diversified pipeline leveraging several mechanisms and routes of delivery. Kailera’s mission is to develop next-generation weight management therapies that give people the power to transform their lives and elevate their overall health. The Company is based in Waltham, MA and San Diego, CA. For more information, visit www.kailera.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Contact Information

Maura Gavaghan

Vice President, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

maura.gavaghan@kailera.com