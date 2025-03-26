Juncell Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data on Innovative Pretreatment Regimen of TIL Therapy at AACR Annual Meeting 2025

SHANGHAI, March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Juncell Therapeutics Co., Ltd. (Juncell Therapeutics), a clinical-stage biotech developing innovative IL-2-independent Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocyte (TIL) therapies for cancers, announced that a preclinical study of innovative pretreatment regimens for cell therapy will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, taking place April 25 - 30 in Chicago.

This study indicated that hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) could significantly increase the tumor-killing effects via elevating the membrane MHC-I protein levels of tumor cells without affecting TILs’proliferation. In addition, its effect on surface PD-L1 expression was not significant compared with IFN-γ. These results provide preclinical evidence for HCQ pretreatment of the adoptive cell therapy of TILs in clinical trials.

Details of the poster presentation are below:

Abstract Number: 5827

Abstract Title: Hydroxychloroquine increases the tumor killing efficiency via elevating the membrane MHC-I protein levels of tumor cells

Session Title: Immunomodulatory Agents and Interventions

Location: Poster Section 29

Poster Board Number: 3

Poster Presentation Time: 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM CST, April 29, 2025

About Juncell Therapeutics

Juncell Therapeutics is a biotech dedicated to developing high-quality, accessible TIL cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Juncell Therapeutics has established its proprietary DeepTIL® cell expansion and NovaGMP® gene modification technology platforms, which are designed to address the key challenges of conventional TIL therapies, making TILs “robust, competent, affordable, and accessible.” Two clinical-stage TIL therapies have demonstrated promising safety and efficacy in the treatment of ten types of heavily pretreated advanced solid tumors, including lung cancer, triple-negative breast cancer, pancreatic cancer, high-grade glioma, ovarian cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, head and neck cancer, bile duct cancer and melanoma. 7 of these late-stage tumor patients have achieved complete response, and the longest tumor-free survival time is over 3 years.

For more information, please visit:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/juncell-therapeutics

Juncell Contact:

contact@juncell.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/juncell-therapeutics-to-present-preclinical-data-on-innovative-pretreatment-regimen-of-til-therapy-at-aacr-annual-meeting-2025-302412040.html

SOURCE Shanghai Juncell Therapeutics Co., Ltd.