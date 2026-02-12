Jonathan D. Santoro, MD, Appointed Chief of Neurology and Co-Director of the Neurological Institute at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

Nationally recognized pediatric neurologist to guide department-wide programs in patient care, research, and education.

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) today announced the appointment of Jonathan D. Santoro, MD, a neurologist and physician-scientist known for advancing patient care and research, as Chief of Neurology and Co-Director of the Neurological Institute at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. Dr. Santoro previously served as Director of Neuroimmunology and led the division as Interim Chief during a comprehensive national search.

The Neurological Institute at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles cares for children with serious brain and nervous system conditions. Its pediatric neurology and neurosurgery program is ranked No. 10 in the nation by U.S. News & World Report for 2025–26, reflecting its commitment to advancing care and research for young patients and their families. Dr. Santoro will co-direct the Neurological Institute with Mark D. Krieger, MD, Surgeon-in-Chief at CHLA.

In his new role, Dr. Santoro will lead neurologic clinical care across inpatient and outpatient settings, advance clinical trials and basic and translational research, oversee education programs and faculty and staff development, and guide strategic growth. His leadership will support high-quality patient care, foster innovation, advance training programs—all designed to improve outcomes for children, adolescents, and young adults with complex neurological conditions.

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Santoro in his new leadership roles," said Alan S. Wayne, MD, Pediatrician-in-Chief, Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs, and Chair of the Department of Pediatrics at CHLA and the Keck School of Medicine of USC. "Dr. Santoro’s expertise in pediatric neuroimmunology, his National Institutes of Health-funded research program, and his proven mentorship and leadership will strengthen our neuroscience programs and enhance care for individuals with neurologic conditions."

Dr. Santoro is recognized for his work in pediatric neuroimmunology and immune-mediated neurologic disorders. He is a leading authority on Down syndrome regression disorder and serves as co-principal investigator of the first NIH-funded clinical trial evaluating targeted therapies for this condition. He also holds an academic appointment as Associate Clinical Professor of Pediatrics and Neurology at the Keck School of Medicine of USC, where he contributes to research, education, and mentorship.

Dr. Santoro joined CHLA in 2019. He has authored more than 100 peer-reviewed publications and book chapters, served on editorial boards for leading journals, and is a frequent invited speaker at national and international conferences. His contributions have influenced clinical care and research priorities nationally and have earned numerous teaching, research, and leadership awards.

Dr. Santoro earned his bachelor's, master's, and medical degrees from Tulane University in New Orleans. He completed his pediatrics and child neurology residencies at Stanford University, followed by a neuroimmunology fellowship at Massachusetts General Hospital and Boston Children's Hospital, Harvard Medical School.

