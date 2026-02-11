Joe Biehl Named CEO of Healthcare Innovation Catalysts

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Healthcare Innovation Catalysts, Inc. (HIC), a leading provider of regulatory affairs, clinical advisory, quality, compliance, federal partnership, and strategic advisory services to global life sciences organizations, announced today that Joseph (Joe) Biehl, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Biehl brings over 35 years of healthcare and life science industry experience to HIC. Mr. Biehl’s experience includes leading, directing, and managing various life science service organizations for companies in the FDA regulated industries throughout the US, Canada, Europe, and Asia. In his role at HIC, Mr. Biehl will continue to build HIC’s deep bench of cross-functional technical expertise and expansion of its global presence.

Prior to arriving at HIC, he held many roles at ProPharma, a large, established global life sciences consultancy with more than 1,000 professionals worldwide providing regulatory, quality, and compliance services to pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies. His roles included Sr. Vice President of Consulting Operations and General Manager of the Americas and APAC. Most recently, he was President of Global Key Accounts.

“Joe is a proven and trusted leader with a deep understanding of the life sciences service industry on a global scale. We are thrilled to have him lead HIC through its next evolution,” stated Michael Singer, Executive Chairman of HIC. “He brings an unparalleled wealth of experience to HIC as a leader, strategist, and client satisfaction agent.”

“I am excited to join HIC given its proven track record of delivering excellent regulatory, clinical, compliance and quality services to clients worldwide,” said Mr. Biehl. “I look forward to working with the exceptional HIC team to continue to build on our strong customer-focused foundation.”

About Healthcare Innovation Catalysts, Inc.

Healthcare Innovation Catalysts, Inc. (HIC) was founded in 2022 to fill a gap in the advisory services available to the global life sciences industry. Because we unite strategic and technical expertise with deep connections and knowledge, HIC is uniquely suited to help our clients envision and reach daunting goals, and overcome appreciable obstacles. We are a catalyst for healthcare innovation. Rather than stopping at the surface or drowning in the weeds, we unify multiple levels of analysis to create clear, actionable deliverables, enabling our clients to meet otherwise elusive goals and solve intractable problems pre- and post-market. Our organization includes experts from government, industry, and academia across disciplines, including regulatory affairs, clinical advisory, biostatistics, quality, compliance, and federal partnerships. Among many other things, we have brought novel drugs, biotech products, and medical devices through the clinical development and approval processes; audited clinical trials, manufacturing sites, and labs; developed federal partnerships; and resolved significant compliance problems.

To learn more about Healthcare Innovation Catalysts, Inc. and its services, visit www.hicatalysts.com.

