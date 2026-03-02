Jaypirca® (Pirtobrutinib) Approved in China for the Treatment of Relapsed or Refractory Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia or Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma

SAN FRANCISCO and SUZHOU, China, March 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. ("Innovent") (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes high-quality medicines for the treatment of oncologic, autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic, ophthalmologic, and other major diseases, announces the non-covalent (reversible) Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor, Jaypirca® (pirtobrutinib), has received approval by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China for a new indication for the treatment of adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL) after at least one line of systemic therapy including a Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor.

Pirtobrutinib is a highly selective kinase inhibitor that utilizes a novel non-covalent binding mechanism to extend the benefit of targeting the BTK pathway in CLL/SLL patients previously treated with a covalent BTK inhibitor (ibrutinib, acalabrutinib, or zanubrutinib).[1],[2] Pirtobrutinib received approval from the U.S. FDA in January 2023 as a non‑covalent (reversible) BTK inhibitor. In October 2024, pirtobrutinib was approved in China as a monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) who have previously received at least two prior systemic therapies, including a Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor.

The approval of this new indication is based on results from the international, multicenter, randomized, Phase 3 BRUIN CLL‑321 study. BRUIN CLL‑321 is the world's first randomized Phase 3 trial conducted in patients with CLL/SLL who had previously been treated with a covalent BTK inhibitor (cBTKi). The study enrolled a total of 238 patients and evaluated the efficacy and safety of pirtobrutinib monotherapy versus investigator's choice of IdelaR (idelalisib plus rituximab) or BR (bendamustine plus rituximab). The results demonstrated that pirtobrutinib significantly prolonged median progression‑free survival (PFS) compared with the investigator's choice regimen (14.0 months vs 8.7 months; hazard ratio [HR] = 0.54). In addition, the discontinuation rate due to treatment‑related adverse events was lower with pirtobrutinib (5.2% vs 21.1%), further supporting its efficacy and tolerability advantages in patients previously treated with a covalent BTK inhibitor.[3]

Professor Lu-Gui Qiu, Principal Investigator of the BRUIN CLL‑321 study in China, Institute of Hematology & Blood Diseases Hospital, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, stated, "BTK inhibitors have become the preferred first‑ or second‑line treatment for patients with CLL/SLL, yet some patients still experience disease progression and have a poor prognosis. Studies have shown that the median overall survival for patients after discontinuing a covalent BTK inhibitor is only about 22.7 months.[4] Therefore, there is an urgent clinical need for new treatment. As a next‑generation, non‑covalent and reversible BTK inhibitor, pirtobrutinib represents an important advancement for patients with relapsed or refractory CLL. The BRUIN CLL‑321 study demonstrated its therapeutic potential in CLL/SLL. We believe it will offer an important treatment option for patients with CLL/SLL in China and help meet the needs of long‑term disease management in the future."

Dr. Li Wang, Lilly Corporate Senior Vice President, Head of Lilly China Drug Development & Medical Affairs Center, states, "The approval of pirtobrutinib for the CLL/SLL indication in China marks an important milestone in the treatment journey for Chinese CLL/SLL patients. It means that patients who continue to experience disease progression after covalent BTK inhibitor therapy can now gain timely access to this globally innovative treatment option. Supported by the efficacy and safety demonstrated in the BRUIN CLL‑321 study, we are pleased to offer a new therapeutic choice for CLL/SLL patient population with significant unmet medical needs in China. Looking ahead, Lilly will remain committed to accelerating the introduction of cutting‑edge therapies to help patients with hematologic malignancies in China achieve longer and better quality of survival. This is our enduring commitment to patients in China."

Dr. Hui Zhou, Chief R&D Officer of Oncology in Innovent, stated, "Jaypirca (pirtobrutinib) is a next-generation, non-covalent (reversible) BTK inhibitor. It offers a novel treatment option for patients who have previously received covalent BTK inhibitor therapy. The approval in China for CLL/SLL represents a significant breakthrough in this field, which ensures that CLL/SLL patients in China have timely access to this global therapeutic innovation. We will fully leverage Innovent's leading brand presence and commercialization capabilities in oncology, to accelerate the accessibility of this innovative therapy, thereby benefiting more cancer patients in need."

About BRUIN CLL-321



BRUIN CLL-321 is a Phase 3, randomized, open-label study of Jaypirca versus investigator's choice of idelalisib plus rituximab (IdelaR) or bendamustine plus rituximab (BR) in covalent Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor pre-treated patients with relapsed and refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL). The trial enrolled 238 patients, who were randomized 1:1 to receive Jaypirca (200 mg orally, once daily) or investigator's choice of either IdelaR or BR per labeled doses. This trial's primary endpoint is progression-free survival (PFS) per 2018 International Workshop on Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (iwCLL) criteria, as assessed by blinded independent review committee (IRC). Secondary endpoints include PFS, as assessed by investigator; overall response rate (ORR) and duration of response (DoR); event-free survival; overall survival (OS) and time to next treatment (TTNT); safety and tolerability; and patient-reported outcomes (PRO).

About Jaypirca (pirtobrutinib)



Jaypirca (pirtobrutinib, formerly known as LOXO-305) (pronounced jay-pihr-kaa) is a highly selective (300 times more selective for BTK versus 98% of other kinases tested in preclinical studies), non-covalent (reversible) inhibitor of the enzyme BTK.[2] BTK is a validated molecular target found across numerous B-cell leukemias and lymphomas including mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).[5],[6]

In China, pirtobrutinib was developed by Eli Lilly and Company and is commercialized in mainland China by Innovent Biologics.

About Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia/Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma



Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) are forms of slow-growing non-Hodgkin lymphoma that develop from white blood cells known as lymphocytes.[7] In China, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) represents approximately 6%–7% of non-Hodgkin lymphoma cases.[8] SLL is identical to CLL from a pathologic and immunophenotypic standpoint, with the main difference between them being the location of the cancer cells. In CLL, the cancer cells are present in the blood, and in SLL, the cancer cells are found in the lymph nodes.[7]

About Innovent



Innovent is a leading biopharmaceutical company founded in 2011 with the mission to empower patients worldwide with affordable, high-quality biopharmaceuticals. The company discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes innovative medicines that target some of the most intractable diseases. Its pioneering therapies treat cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic, autoimmune and eye diseases. Innovent has launched 18 products in the market. It has 4 assets in Phase 3 or pivotal clinical trials and 15 more molecules in early clinical stage. Innovent partners with over 30 global healthcare companies, including Lilly, Sanofi, Incyte, LG Chem and MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Guided by the motto, "Start with Integrity, Succeed through Action" Innovent maintains the highest standard of industry practices and works collaboratively to advance the biopharmaceutical industry so that first-rate pharmaceutical drugs can become widely accessible. For more information, visit www.innoventbio.com, or follow Innovent on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Statement: Innovent does not recommend the use of any unapproved drug (s)/indication (s).

Forward-Looking Statements



This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to Innovent, are intended to identify certain of such forward-looking statements. Innovent does not intend to update these forward-looking statements regularly.

These forward-looking statements are based on the existing beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates, projections and understandings of the management of Innovent with respect to future events at the time these statements are made. These statements are not a guarantee of future developments and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond Innovent's control and are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of future changes or developments in our business, Innovent's competitive environment and political, economic, legal and social conditions.

Innovent, the Directors and the employees of Innovent assume (a) no obligation to correct or update the forward-looking statements contained in this site; and (b) no liability in the event that any of the forward-looking statements does not materialize or turn out to be incorrect.

