Janux Therapeutics Announces Collaboration and Exclusive Worldwide License Agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb to Develop a Novel Tumor-Activated Therapeutic for Solid Tumors

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: JANX) (“Janux”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a broad pipeline of novel immunotherapies by applying its proprietary technologies to its Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr), Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr), and Adaptive Immune Response Modulator (ARM) platforms, today announced a collaboration and exclusive worldwide license agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb. Under the terms of the agreement, the companies will develop an undisclosed, novel, tumor-activated therapeutic targeting a validated solid tumor antigen expressed across several human cancer types.

“This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Janux, validating the strength of our tumor-activated platforms and expanding our reach in solid tumor oncology,” said David Campbell, Ph.D., President and CEO of Janux. “By combining Janux’s innovative technology with Bristol Myers Squibb’s deep expertise in clinical development and global commercialization, we aim to accelerate the delivery of transformative therapies to patients with difficult-to-treat cancers.”

As part of the collaboration, Janux will complete preclinical development up to IND submission. Bristol Myers Squibb will hold the IND and be responsible for subsequent development and global commercialization, with Janux remaining actively involved, supporting Bristol Myers Squibb through completion of the first Phase 1 clinical study.

Under the terms of the collaboration and exclusive worldwide license agreement, Janux may receive up to $50 million in upfront and near-term milestone payments, and is eligible to receive development, regulatory and commercial milestones up to approximately $800 million in the aggregate. Janux is also entitled to tiered royalties on global product sales.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a broad pipeline of novel immunotherapies by applying its proprietary technology to its Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr), Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr), and Adaptive Immune Response Modulator (ARM) platforms. Janux has two TRACTr therapeutic candidates in clinical trials, the first targeting prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) is in development for prostate cancer, and the second targeting epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) is being developed for colorectal carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, renal cell carcinoma, small cell lung cancer, pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma and triple-negative breast cancer. For more information, please visit www.januxrx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Janux’s TRACTr, TRACIr and ARM Pipeline

Janux’s first clinical candidate, JANX007, is a TRACTr that targets PSMA and is being investigated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adult patients with mCRPC. Janux’s second clinical candidate, JANX008, is a TRACTr that targets EGFR and is being studied in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers including colorectal carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, renal cell carcinoma, small cell lung cancer, pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma and triple-negative breast cancer. Janux is also advancing additional CD3-based TRACTr and CD28-based TRACIr programs for future clinical development, including a PSMA-TRACIr for use in combination with our PSMA-TRACTr JANX007, and a TROP2-TRACTr for the treatment of TROP2+ solid tumors. Janux is advancing its first ARM platform program candidate, a CD19-ARM for the potential treatment of autoimmune diseases toward clinical trials. Janux is also generating a number of additional TRACTr, TRACIr and ARM programs for potential future development.

