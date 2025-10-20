Jade Biosciences Announces New Data Presentations for JADE101 at the American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week 2025

Presentations to highlight JADE101’s preclinical safety profile and translational framework guiding its clinical development in IgA nephropathy



JADE101 is an investigational, potentially best-in-class disease-modifying anti-APRIL monoclonal antibody, with a Phase 1 healthy volunteer study underway



SAN FRANCISCO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jade Biosciences, Inc. (“the Company” or “Jade”), (Nasdaq: JBIO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing best-in-class therapies for autoimmune diseases, today announced that it will present new preclinical safety and translational data for JADE101, its lead investigational candidate for immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN), during two poster sessions at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2025, taking place November 5–9 in Houston, Texas.

JADE101 is designed to selectively inhibit A PRoliferation-Inducing Ligand (APRIL) in patients with IgAN, an autoimmune disease that leads to end-stage kidney disease over the lifetime of most patients. The therapy is engineered with properties intended to achieve the full efficacy of APRIL pathway inhibition with patient-friendly subcutaneous dosing, based on its differentiated preclinical pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic profile in non-human primates. JADE101 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 healthy volunteer clinical trial, with interim data expected in the first half of 2026.

ASN Kidney Week 2025 Poster Presentation Details

Title: Nonclinical Safety Profile of JADE101, a Half-Life Extended Fully Human Monoclonal Antibody Targeting APRIL for the Treatment of IgAN

Presenter: Ashley McCord, Jade Biosciences

Poster Board #: SA-PO0255

Date, Time: November 8, 2025 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM CT

Title: Translational Framework to Predict Clinical Responses to APRIL Blockade for Development of JADE101, an Anti-APRIL Monoclonal Antibody in IgAN

Presenter: Brandon Gufford, Jade Biosciences

Poster Board #: SA-PO0272

Date, Time: November 8, 2025 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM CT

About JADE101

JADE101 is a novel, fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively blocks APRIL with ultra-high binding affinity and is engineered for half-life extension. Preclinical studies demonstrated potent, sustained IgA suppression after a single dose in non-human primates, with a serum half-life of approximately 27 days. JADE101 was designed to avoid formation of high molecular weight immune complexes, with the goal of supporting predictable pharmacokinetics and reduced immunogenicity risk. Its differentiated pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic profile supports the potential for infrequent and convenient subcutaneous dosing, an important consideration for a condition often diagnosed in young adulthood and potentially requiring life-long treatment.

A Phase 1 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial evaluating single ascending subcutaneous doses of JADE101 in healthy adult volunteers is ongoing. The Company expects data from the Phase 1 trial to define dose and dosing interval selection for later-stage studies, based on biomarker responses associated with optimal clinical activity in IgAN patients. More information on the JADE101 Phase 1 trial is available on ClinicalTrials.gov.

About Jade Biosciences, Inc.

Jade Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing best-in-class therapies that address critical unmet needs in autoimmune diseases. Jade’s lead candidate, JADE101, targets the cytokine APRIL, and is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy. Jade’s pipeline also includes a second development candidate, JADE201, and an undisclosed antibody discovery program, JADE-003, both currently in preclinical development. Jade was launched based on assets licensed from Paragon Therapeutics, an antibody discovery engine founded by Fairmount. For more information, visit JadeBiosciences.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn .

