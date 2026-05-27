Jade Biosciences Announces First Participant Dosed in First-in-Human Phase 1 Clinical Trial of JADE201, a Novel Half-Life Extended Afucosylated Anti-BAFF Receptor Monoclonal Antibody

Interim Phase 1 data in rheumatoid arthritis expected in 2027 are anticipated to inform indication prioritization across multiple potential autoimmune indications supported by BAFF-R biology



JADE201 preclinical data demonstrated dose-dependent BAFF-R occupancy, an extended half-life, and sustained B cell depletion in non-human primates





SAN FRANCISCO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jade Biosciences, Inc. (“the Company” or “Jade”), (Nasdaq: JBIO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing best-in-class therapies for autoimmune diseases, today announced the first participant has been dosed in a first-in-human (FIH) Phase 1 clinical trial of JADE201. JADE201 is an investigational, half-life extended, afucosylated monoclonal antibody targeting the B cell activating factor receptor (BAFF-R) designed to deplete B cells through a dual mechanism of action: enhanced antibody effector function and BAFF signal blockade. The Company expects interim FIH data in 2027.

“JADE201 is designed to advance beyond first-generation B cell–targeted therapies by leveraging the validated BAFF-R pathway with enhanced effector function and extended half-life,” said Andrew King, PhD, President of Research and Development at Jade Biosciences. “This integrated approach is intended to drive deeper, more durable B cell depletion while enabling infrequent subcutaneous dosing, positioning JADE201 as a potentially differentiated option across multiple autoimmune diseases. Given the central role of BAFF-R expressing B cells in autoimmunity, we believe JADE201 represents a significant multi-indication opportunity, with initial clinical evaluation in rheumatoid arthritis informing a focused indication strategy to deliver meaningful benefit to patients.”

JADE201 is designed to address key limitations of currently available B cell–directed therapies, notably resistance mechanisms, ineffective depletion in tissues, and inconvenient dosing regimens. By integrating enhanced effector function and extended receptor occupancy, JADE201 aims to improve both the depth and durability of response across a range of autoimmune diseases. In preclinical studies, JADE201 demonstrated high-affinity binding to BAFF-R, resulting in dose-dependent receptor occupancy and sustained B cell depletion in non-human primates, supporting its potential for infrequent dosing in humans.

The FIH clinical trial is a randomized, placebo-controlled study evaluating single ascending doses of JADE201 in participants with rheumatoid arthritis. The trial will assess JADE201’s safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics, with key biomarkers including BAFF-R occupancy, soluble BAFF levels, and B cell profiling. Additional information about the trial is available at ClinicalTrials.gov.

About Jade Biosciences, Inc.

Jade Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing best-in-class therapies that address critical unmet needs in autoimmune diseases. Jade’s lead candidate, JADE101, targets the cytokine APRIL, and is currently being evaluated for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy. Jade’s pipeline also includes JADE201, an afucosylated anti-BAFF-R monoclonal antibody, as well as JADE301, an undisclosed antibody candidate. Jade was launched based on assets licensed from Paragon Therapeutics, an antibody discovery engine founded by Fairmount. For more information, visit JadeBiosciences.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication, other than purely historical information, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including for purposes of the “safe harbor” provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements relating to Jade’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future of its pipeline and business including, without limitation, Jade’s ability to achieve the expected benefits or opportunities with respect to JADE101, JADE201 and JADE301; plans for future clinical trials; the expected timeline for interim data from the Phase 1 clinical trial of JADE201; and the potential of Jade’s product candidates to become best-in-class therapies and their potential therapeutic uses, efficacy, safety profiles, and dosing. The words “opportunity,” “potential,” “milestones,” “pipeline,” “can,” “goal,” “strategy,” “target,” “anticipate,” “achieve,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “plan,” “possible,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions (including the negatives of these terms or variations of them) may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting Jade will be those that have been anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond Jade’s control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks that the Phase 1 clinical trial of JADE201 and any future trials may be delayed or may not demonstrate desirable efficacy; adverse events and safety signals may occur; Jade may experience unanticipated costs, difficulties or delays in the product development process; Jade’s product candidates may fail in development, may not receive required regulatory approvals, or may be delayed to a point where they are not commercially viable; enrollment or regulatory challenges; risks associated with Jade’s dependence on third-party vendors for the development, manufacture and supply of its product candidates; and the other risks, uncertainties and factors more fully described in Jade’s most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 and its subsequent filings). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of Jade’s assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this communication, which speak only as of the date they are made and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements herein. Jade does not undertake or accept any duty to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. This communication does not purport to summarize all of the conditions, risks and other attributes of an investment in Jade.

Jade Biosciences Contact

Priyanka Shah

Media@JadeBiosciences.com

IR@JadeBiosciences.com

908-447-6134