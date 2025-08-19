ITM to Present New Subgroup Analysis Data from the COMPETE Trial at ESMO 2025 and Host an Educational Event for Healthcare Professionals

Garching / Munich, Germany, August 19, 2025 – ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE (ITM), a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, today announced that further data on efficacy, safety and subgroup analysis from its recent Phase 3 COMPETE trial will be presented in an oral presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress, held from October 17-21, 2025 in Berlin, Germany. ITM will also host an educational event focused on bringing together emerging healthcare professionals across disciplines to engage in scientific discussions about the multidisciplinary dynamics in the theranostics field.

Oral Presentation Details

The data will be presented by study investigator, Jaume Capdevila, MD, PhD, in an oral presentation titled, “Efficacy, safety and subgroup analysis of 177Lu-edotreotide vs everolimus in patients with Grade 1 or Grade 2 GEP-NETs: Phase 3 COMPETE trial,” on Saturday, October 18 in the NETs and Endocrine Tumors Proffered Paper Session, from 10:15 am – 11:45 am CEST.

Abstract Number: 1706O

Date and Time: Saturday, October 18, 2025 from 10:15 am - 11:45 am CEST

Location: Karlsruhe Auditorium - Hall 5.2

Educational Event Details

ITM’s educational event, titled “Precision Meets Practice: A NETworking Experience,” moderated by NET expert Dr. Angela Lamarca, will take place on Sunday, October 19, 2025, from 6:30 pm – 10:00 pm CEST. The medical networking event aims to bring together emerging healthcare professionals from the oncology, nuclear medicine, endocrinology and gastroenterology fields to engage in cross-disciplinary collaboration and discussions around NETs and theranostics. As the event has limited spots, interested physicians may register at the following email address: medical.affairs@itm-radiopharma.com.

Date and Time: Sunday, October 19, 2025 from 6:30 pm - 10:00 pm CEST

Location: Berlin, Germany; further details will be shared upon registration

ITM’s conference presence includes a booth (booth number: 2030) featuring information on the company’s innovations in radiopharmaceutical therapy (RPT).

About the COMPETE Trial

The COMPETE trial (NCT03049189) evaluated 177Lu-edotreotide (ITM-11), a proprietary, synthetic, targeted radiotherapeutic investigational agent compared to everolimus, a targeted molecular therapy, in patients with inoperable, progressive Grade 1 or Grade 2 gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs). This trial met its primary endpoint, with 177Lu-edotreotide demonstrating clinically and statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) compared to everolimus. 177Lu-edotreotide is also being evaluated in COMPOSE, a Phase 3 study in patients with well-differentiated, aggressive Grade 2 or Grade 3, SSTR-positive GEP-NET tumors.

About ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE

ITM, a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, is dedicated to providing a new generation of radiopharmaceutical therapeutics and diagnostics for hard-to-treat tumors. We aim to meet the needs of cancer patients, clinicians and our partners through excellence in development, production and global supply of medical radioisotopes. With improved patient benefit as the driving principle for all we do, ITM advances a broad precision oncology pipeline, including multiple Phase 3 studies, combining the company’s high-quality radioisotopes with a range of targeting molecules. By leveraging our two decades of pioneering radiopharma expertise, central industry position and established global network, ITM strives to provide patients with more effective targeted treatment to improve clinical outcome and quality of life. www.itm-radiopharma.com



