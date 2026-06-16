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IRLAB Presents Integrated Analysis of Mesdopetam Data at International Conference - Confirms Robust Efficacy Results in the Phase II Studies

June 16, 2026 | 
3 min read

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2026 / IRLAB Therapeutics AB ((STO:IRLAB-A)(FRA:6IRA), a company discovering and developing novel treatments for Parkinson's disease, today announces that an integrated analysis of clinical data for mesdopetam, IRLAB's most advanced drug candidate in development to treat levodopa-induced dyskinesia, will be presented at StanCon 2026 in Uppsala in August. The analysis confirms mesdopetam's anti-dyskinetic effect across a broad range of statistical models - a conclusion that strengthens the project's attractiveness in ongoing partnering discussions.

The research will be presented by IRLABs, Erik Werner, PhD, Senior Data Scientist at IRLAB, at StanCon 2026 - the International Conference on Bayesian Inference and Probabilistic Programming - on August 17-21, 2026, in Uppsala. The conference brings together world-leading statisticians and is a recognized forum for advanced statistical analysis.

The analysis is based on pooled data from IRLAB's randomized, placebo-controlled phase IIa and phase IIb studies of mesdopetam. The research team, led by Dr. Werner, has constructed and analyzed a large number of Bayesian statistical models. Although the numerical estimates may vary, the conclusion is unequivocal: The analysis confirms mesdopetam's favorable effect profile and its anti-dyskinetic efficacyacross a broad range of statistical models.

"It is encouraging that mesdopetam's effect on levodopa-induced dyskinesia can be confirmed in this extensive analysis based on two phase II studies and a large number of statistical models. The result is valuable for the project in the preparations for the next step in the clinical development program and strengthens our position in the ongoing discussions with potential partners," says Nicholas Waters, Executive Vice President & Head of R&D, IRLAB Therapeutics.

Mesdopetam is a dopamine D3 receptor antagonist in clinical development for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID) - a common and difficult-to-treat condition in Parkinson's disease. The analysis to be presented at StanCon 2026 builds on a Bayesian meta-analysis that was presented at the International Congress of the International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society in 2024.

For more information

Kristina Torfgård, CEO
Phone: +46 730 60 70 99
E-mail: kristina.torfgard@irlab.se

Nicholas Waters, EVP and Head of R&D
Phone: +46 730 75 77 01
E-mail: nicholas.waters@irlab.se

About IRLAB

IRLAB discovers and develops a portfolio of transformative treatments for all stages of Parkinson's disease. The company originates from Nobel Laureate Prof Arvid Carlsson's research group and the discovery of a link between brain neurotransmitter disorders and brain diseases. Mesdopetam (IRL790), under development for treating levodopa-induced dyskinesias, has completed Phase IIb and is in preparation for Phase III. Pirepemat (IRL752), currently in Phase IIb, is being evaluated for its effect on fall frequency in Parkinson's disease. IRL757, a compound being developed for the treatment of apathy in neurodegenerative disorders, is in Phase Ib. In addition, the company is developing two preclinical programs, IRL942 and IRL1117, towards Phase I studies. IRLAB's pipeline has been generated by the company's proprietary systems biology-based research platform Integrative Screening Process (ISP). Headquartered in Sweden, IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IRLAB A). For more information, please visit www.irlab.se.

Attachments

IRLAB presents integrated analysis of mesdopetam data at international conference - confirms robust efficacy results in the Phase II studies

SOURCE: IRLAB Therapeutics



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

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