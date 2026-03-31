Invivyd Announces Presentation at the World Vaccine Congress Washington

Chief Scientific Officer, Robert Allen, Ph.D., presented as part of the “Antibodies for Infectious Disease Workshop” at the World Vaccine Congress Washington

Presentation titled “Developing mAb Therapies that Keep Pace with Rapidly Evolving Viral Threats”

Invivyd commends World Vaccine Congress Washington for hosting antibodies workshop and recognizing prophylaxis should include more than one modality

NEW HAVEN, Conn., March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD) today announced that Robert Allen, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Invivyd, presented as part of the Antibodies for Infectious Disease Workshop at the World Vaccine Congress Washington. Dr. Allen’s presentation, titled “Developing mAb Therapies that Keep Pace with Rapidly Evolving Viral Threats,” conveyed the ability of monoclonal antibodies to address virus variation.

“State of the art vaccinology does not fully contain the risk of infection and eliminate the public health burden,” said Robert Allen, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Invivyd. “Our bespoke technology platform is designed for Invivyd to develop monoclonal antibody treatment and prevention options for a growing population of vulnerable people.”

The key challenges that have impacted broad utilization of monoclonal antibodies to date are scalability, access, economics, and the ability to address virus variation. Dr. Allen’s presentation focused on how to address virus variation. Dr. Allen’s slides can be seen here.

The World Vaccine Congress is a series of conferences and exhibitions that have grown over 25 years to become the largest vaccine meetings of their kind across the globe. The event format allows for whole-sector topics with hundreds of speakers and covers the complete vaccine value chain, enabling thousands of attendees from science, government, and manufacturers to come together to create ground-breaking progress.

More information can be found at https://www.terrapinn.com/conference/world-vaccine-congress-washington/index.stm.

About Invivyd

Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD) is a biopharmaceutical company devoted to delivering protection from serious viral infectious diseases, beginning with SARS-CoV-2. Invivyd deploys a proprietary integrated technology platform unique in the industry designed to assess, monitor, develop, and adapt to create best in class antibodies. In March 2024, Invivyd received emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. FDA for a monoclonal antibody (mAb) in its pipeline of innovative antibody candidates. Visit https://invivyd.com/ to learn more.

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