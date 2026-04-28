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Invitation to Alligator Bioscience’s Earnings Call on 5 May 2026

April 28, 2026 | 
1 min read

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / April 28, 2026 / Alligator Bioscience (STO:ATORX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs, will publish its interim report for the period 1 January - 31 March 2026 on Thursday, 5 May 2026, at 8:00 a.m. CEST.

On the same day, Alligator will host a webinar and conference call for investors, analysts, and media at 1:00 p.m. CEST / 7:00 a.m. EDT, where CEO Søren Bregenholt and CFO Johan Giléus will present and comment on the interim report. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

The call will be held in English. Attendees are required to register via >>this link<< and are welcome to submit questions in advance to ir@alligatorbioscience.com.

The full report will be available upon publication on Alligator’s website.

For further information, please contact:

Søren Bregenholt, CEO
E-mail: soren.bregenholt@alligatorbioscience.com
Phone: +46 (0) 46 540 82 00

Johan Giléus, CFO
E-mail: johan.gileus@alligatorbioscience.com
Phone: +46 (0) 46 540 82 00

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8:30 a.m. CEST on 28 April 2026.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs focused on the CD40 receptor. This validated approach promotes priming of tumor-specific T cells and reversing the immunosuppressive nature of the tumor microenvironment, with significant potential benefits for cancer patients across multiple types of cancer. The Company's lead drug candidate mitazalimab is currently ready for Phase 3 development, and has previously presented unprecedented survival data at 30-months follow up in first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer patients in the Phase 2 trial OPTIMIZE-1.

Alligator is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX) and headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

For more information, please visit alligatorbioscience.com.

Attachments

Invitation to Alligator Bioscience’s earnings call on 5 May 2026

SOURCE: Alligator Bioscience



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

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