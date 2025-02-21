Inventiva and Hepalys Pharma, Inc. announce the initiation of the clinical development program of lanifibranor in Japan with the dosing of the first participant in Phase 1 trial

Initiation of the clinical development program of lanifibranor in Japan with the dosing of the first participant in Phase 1 study

Positive results could support the initiation of a pivotal Phase 3 trial in patients in Japan with MASH

The study represents the first significant step of Inventiva’s and Hepalys’s partnership toward the development of lanifibranor in Japan and South Korea

Daix (France), New York City (New York, United States), Tokyo (Japan), February 20, 2025 – Inventiva (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA) (“Inventiva” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (“MASH”) and other diseases with significant unmet medical needs, and Hepalys Pharma, Inc. (“Hepalys”), a company incorporated in Japan and founded by Catalys Pacific, announced today the initiation of the clinical development program of lanifibranor in Japan with the first Japanese participant dosed in a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics (“PK”) and pharmacodynamics (“PD”) of lanifibranor.

As part of the single-center study, 32 subjects will be separated randomly into four cohorts and will receive lanifibranor once daily for 14 days.

The trial is conducted pursuant to the terms of the exclusive licensing agreement entered into in 2023 between Inventiva and Hepalys to develop and commercialize lanifibranor in Japan and South Korea1. Under the terms of the agreement, Hepalys is responsible for conducting and financing all trials in Japan and South Korea needed to file for a new drug application in these territories. Positive results from this trial could support the initiation of a pivotal Phase 3 trial in patients in Japan with MASH, once the results of NATiV3, the pivotal Phase 3 trial currently conducted by Inventiva, are available.

The trial represents a key first step in Inventiva’s and Hepalys’s partnership, as the companies aim to enter the Japanese market with lanifibranor, if approved, where up to 2.7%2 of the Japanese population suffer from MASH.

Frederic Cren, CEO and cofounder of Inventiva, stated: “The inclusion of the first participant in the Phase 1 study in Japan testifies to the strength of our partnership with Hepalys as we progress with the development of lanifibranor with our goal to make it accessible to a significant number of MASH patients. The partnership with Hepalys enables us to start development in a key market such as Japan, where our partner’s local expertise is key to the program’s success.”

BT Slingsby, MD, PhD, MPH, Representative Director of Hepalys Pharma, Inc., stated: “It has been an exciting build-up of the clinical program for lanifibranor, and we are thrilled about the first participant dosed in this Phase 1 clinical trial, which is a key first step in the progression of our clinical development planned for lanifibranor. If successful, it will propel our work in potentially launching this drug candidate in Japan, as a potentially life-saving treatment for patients with MASH. We look forward to the ongoing dosing of patients and to results from this trial.”

About Hepalys Pharma, Inc.

Hepalys Pharma, Inc. is a private venture-backed biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapeutics for liver disease, led by a world-class team and a transpacific clinical advisory board, committed to develop and commercialize lanifibranor and potentially other compounds for patients in Asian countries. Hepalys is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Catalys Pacific

Catalys Pacific is a transpacific life sciences investment firm that provides solutions for patients worldwide through the creation of investments in biopharma companies. Catalys Pacific is led by a team of entrepreneurs and investors who work closely with partners in academia, venture capital, and the pharmaceutical industry. The firm maintains offices in Japan and the West Coast of the US. For more information, visit catalyspacific.com.

About lanifibranor

Lanifibranor, Inventiva’s lead product candidate, is an orally available small molecule that acts to induce antifibrotic, anti-inflammatory and beneficial vascular and metabolic changes in the body by activating all three peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor (“PPAR”) isoforms, which are well-characterized nuclear receptor proteins that regulate gene expression. Lanifibranor is a PPAR agonist that is designed to target all three PPAR isoforms in a moderately potent manner, with a well-balanced activation of PPARα and PPARδ, and a partial activation of PPARγ. While there are other PPAR agonists that target only one or two PPAR isoforms for activation, lanifibranor is the only pan-PPAR agonist in clinical development for the treatment of MASH. Inventiva believes that lanifibranor’s moderate and balanced pan-PPAR binding profile contributes to the favorable tolerability profile that has been observed in clinical trials and pre-clinical studies to date. The FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track designation to lanifibranor for the treatment of MASH.

About Inventiva

Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of patients with MASH and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. The Company is currently evaluating lanifibranor, a novel pan-PPAR agonist, in the NATiV3 pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of adult patients with MASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease. The Company has a scientific team of approximately 90 people with deep expertise in the fields of biology, medicinal and computational chemistry, pharmacokinetics and pharmacology, and clinical development. It owns an extensive library of approximately 240,000 pharmacologically relevant molecules, approximately 60% of which are proprietary, as well as a wholly owned research and development facility.

Inventiva is a public company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (ticker: IVA, ISIN: FR0013233012) and on the Nasdaq Global Market in the United States (ticker: IVA). www.inventivapharma.com

Please note that this press release does not pertain to conditions precedent relating to the €348 million Structured Financing announced on October 14, 2024. Important information relating to the second tranche of the financing will be the subject of a press release from the Company at the applicable time.

