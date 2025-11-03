IntoCell and Xcellon Biologics Announce MOU to Expand Access to Next-Generation ADC Technologies

DAEJEON, South Korea and NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntoCell Inc. (KOSDAQ: 287840), a biotechnology company developing next-generation payload and linker technologies for antibody–drug conjugates (ADCs), and Xcellon Biologics, a U.S.-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in ADCs and complex biologics, today announced a strategic collaboration to advance ADC development and manufacturing.

Through this collaboration, IntoCell’s proprietary OHPAS drug-linker platform, which includes Duocarmycin and Nexatecan-based payloads, will be integrated into Xcellon Biologics’ ADC development toolbox. Xcellon will provide bioconjugation, ADC development, and manufacturing services to support biotech and pharmaceutical companies utilizing IntoCell’s technologies as part of their development programs.

The partnership aims to accelerate access to innovative ADC technologies by combining IntoCell’s cutting-edge chemistry platform with Xcellon’s CDMO capabilities and infrastructure in the United States.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Xcellon Biologics, a leading CDMO company,” said Tae Kyo Park, CEO of IntoCell. “We will endeavor to ensure the mutual success of both companies by combining respective areas of expertise. By integrating IntoCell's proprietary OHPAS linker and payload platforms with Xcellon's bioconjugation and manufacturing expertise, we aim to provide global innovators with the tools and support necessary to bring differentiated ADC therapies to patients faster.”

“Our vision is to make Xcellon a one-stop shop for the early development of ADCs and complex biologics,” said Abhishake Chhibber, Board Member of Xcellon Biologics. “Partnering with IntoCell strengthens that vision by allowing us to offer our clients access to state-of-the-art linker-payload technologies within a flexible, U.S.-based development framework.”

“This collaboration enhances Xcellon’s ADC toolbox and enables our clients to explore a wider range of payload-linker combinations efficiently,” added Yuk Chiu, Co-Founder & COO of Xcellon Biologics. “By integrating IntoCell’s technologies into our platform, we can accelerate timelines and expand innovation opportunities for next-generation ADC programs.”

The collaboration supports both companies’ missions to enable broader access to high-quality ADC technologies and development capabilities, creating a streamlined path from discovery to manufacturing.

About IntoCell Inc.

IntoCell Inc. is a biotechnology company, KOSDAQ (287840)-listed as of May 2025, based in Daejeon, South Korea, with a focus on developing novel linker and payload technologies for next-generation antibody–drug conjugates (ADCs). The company actively collaborates with partners to develop advanced ADC payload-linker solutions for leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies world-wide.

For more information, visit https://intocell.com/en/

About Xcellon Biologics

Xcellon Biologics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Linden Lake Labs, is a Maryland-based CDMO specializing in complex biologics, including antibody–drug conjugates (ADCs), bioconjugates, bispecific antibodies, and T-cell engagers.

Xcellon integrates innovative ADC technologies and manufacturing solutions to provide clients with the ability to design and develop ADCs efficiently, cost-effectively, and at speed. Through its flexible and scalable development model, Xcellon supports programs from early discovery through IND readiness—combining technical excellence, reliability, and partnership to advance the next wave of molecular medicines.

For more information, visit www.xcellon.bio.

About Linden Lake Labs

Linden Lake Labs is a life sciences venture creation and development platform based in Maryland. The company builds and scales innovative biotech and biomanufacturing ventures focused on therapeutic discovery, advanced biologics manufacturing, and platform technologies. Linden Lake Labs provides strategic capital, infrastructure, and operational support to its portfolio companies, including Xcellon Biologics, to accelerate the translation of scientific innovation into impactful healthcare solutions.

For more information, visit www.lindenlakelabs.com.

