Intended Retirement of Independent Non-executive Director and changes of composition of board committees

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUTCHMED (China) Limited (“HUTCHMED” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq/AIM:​HCM, HKEX:​13) today announces that Professor Mok Shu Kam, Tony has informed the Company that he would not seek re-election after retiring from the Board at the forthcoming annual general meeting of the Company to be held on May 12, 2026 (“AGM”). Professor Mok has served as an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company for more than eight years, approaching the nine-year cap on the tenure of independent non-executive directors under the Hong Kong Listing Rules. Consequently, he will cease to be an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company at the conclusion of the AGM. Upon his retirement, he will also step down from his roles as chairman and member of the board committees of the Company.

In connection with the intended retirement of Professor Mok from the Board, the Board has approved the following changes to the composition of the board committees and the Senior and Lead Independent Non-executive Director of the Company, effective from the conclusion of the AGM, subject to the respective Directors being re-elected as Directors by the shareholders at the AGM:

(1) Dr Renu Bhatia will be appointed as the Senior and Lead Independent Non-executive Director, and appointed on the Nomination Committee as the chairman;

(2) Dr Chaohong Hu will be appointed as the chairman of the Technical Committee; and

(3) Professor Tan Shao Weng, Daniel will be appointed as a member of the Sustainability Committee.

Each of Dr Bhatia, Dr Hu and Professor Tan is currently an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company.

Dr Dan Eldar, the Chairman of HUTCHMED, said: “Professor Mok has served with distinction as an Independent Non-executive Director and as chairman of both the Nomination Committee and the Technical Committee. His leadership has been instrumental in strengthening the Board composition, and guiding the scientific and clinical development programs. His internationally recognized expertise in oncology has brought invaluable perspective to the long term strategy of the Company. The Board sincerely thanks Professor Mok for his significant contributions to the growth of the Company, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

Pursuant to the requirements of Rule 13.51(2) of the Hong Kong Listing Rules, Professor Mok has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and that there are no other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company in connection with his retirement from the Board.

