SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Intellia Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - August 1, 2025

August 4, 2025 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA), a leading clinical-stage gene editing company focused on revolutionizing medicine with CRISPR-based therapies, today announced that on August 1, 2025, it awarded an inducement grant to five new employees under Intellia’s 2024 Inducement Plan as a material inducement to employment.

The inducement grant consisted of time-based restricted stock units (“RSUs”) for 18,200 shares of Intellia’s common stock, with one-third of such RSUs vesting on August 1, 2026, 2027 and 2028.

All equity vesting is subject to each employee’s continued service as an employee of, or other service provider to, Intellia through the applicable vesting dates.

All of the above-described awards were granted outside of Intellia’s stockholder-approved equity incentive plans pursuant to Intellia’s 2024 Inducement Plan, which was adopted by the board of directors in June 2024. These awards were approved by Intellia’s compensation committee as a material inducement to entering into employment with Intellia in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) is a leading clinical-stage gene editing company focused on revolutionizing medicine with CRISPR-based therapies. Since its inception, Intellia has focused on leveraging gene editing technology to develop novel, first-in-class medicines that address important unmet medical needs and advance the treatment paradigm for patients. Intellia’s deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its people, is helping set the standard for a new class of medicine. To harness the full potential of gene editing, Intellia continues to expand the capabilities of its CRISPR-based platform with novel editing and delivery technologies. Learn more at intelliatx.com and follow us @intelliatx.

Intellia Contacts:

Investors:
Brittany Chaves
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
brittany.chaves@intelliatx.com


Massachusetts Compensation
Intellia Therapeutics
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration of businesspeople heading to exit
Layoffs
The 5 Largest Biopharma Layoffs of H1 2025
July 10, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration showing line of people leaving, standing on top of hand pointing their way out
Layoffs
Leap Slashes 75% of Workforce, Explores Strategic Options
June 24, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Boston harbor and cityscape skyline view, Massachusetts, USA
Job Trends
$30M in Tax Incentives Fuel Job Growth: 1,500+ New Roles Coming to Massachusetts
June 17, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Hiring collage showing HR checking applicant information
Job Trends
Hiring Outlook: Indiana, California Top 2 Hot Spots for Jobs in May
June 12, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel