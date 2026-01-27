Integrated Biosciences Appoints Daniel J. Anderson, Ph.D. as Chief Scientific Officer

Biotech industry leader joins company as it enters its next phase of growth

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Integrated Biosciences, a biotechnology company combining synthetic biology, chemistry, and AI to discover small-molecule therapeutics for age-related diseases, today announced the appointment of Daniel (Dan) J. Anderson, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO). In his new role, Dr. Anderson will oversee Integrated Biosciences’ scientific strategy and pipeline development, building on the company’s proprietary platform. Dr. Anderson joins from Eikon Therapeutics, where he served as CSO and led the company’s discovery and translational research efforts, managing a team of 130 scientists.

“Dan is one of the most respected scientific leaders in biotech today, and his decision to join Integrated Biosciences underscores the strength of our science, platform, and the opportunity ahead,” said Felix Wong, Ph.D., Co-Founder and CEO of Integrated Biosciences. “His track record of building high-growth teams at Eikon Therapeutics and his scientific rigor position him perfectly to help lead Integrated Biosciences into its next phase of growth. We’re thrilled to welcome him to the team.”

Prior to joining Eikon Therapeutics, Dr. Anderson was Vice President of Biology at Recursion Pharmaceuticals. Earlier in his career, Dan led biology at Cleave Biosciences and started his industry career at Genentech. Since earning his PhD in cell biology and biochemistry from UC San Diego, Dan has focused on bringing cutting-edge technology and data science approaches to drug discovery, advancing 10 programs into the clinic and publishing over 25 scientific papers in leading journals such as Nature and Science.

“Integrated Biosciences has built a platform that tightly couples precise biological perturbation with high-content measurements and AI-driven learning, making the study of aging biology tractable at scale,” said Dr. Anderson. “The exceptional platform has produced a pipeline with real promise for age-related diseases. I’m excited to help accelerate translation from discovery to the clinic and facilitate bringing important new medicines to patients.”

Max Wilson, Ph.D., Co-Founder of Integrated Biosciences, has assumed the role of Chief Technology Officer (CTO), where he will focus on advancing the company’s core technology platform, including next-generation AI-enabled discovery systems and high-throughput biological screening. “I’ve had the privilege of leading the science at Integrated Biosciences from day one,” said Dr. Wilson. “Dan brings over 20 years of experience in biotechnology and drug discovery, and I’m excited to focus on scaling our technology platform alongside him.”

In addition to Dr. Anderson, the Integrated Biosciences leadership team includes Felix Wong, Ph.D., CEO, Max Wilson, Ph.D., CTO, and Zuzanna Brzosko, Ph.D., Chief Business Officer.

About Integrated Biosciences

Integrated Biosciences is a biotechnology company advancing small molecule therapeutics for age-related diseases by unravelling complex biology with optogenetics, chemistry, and AI. To contact the company, visit: www.integratedbiosciences.com.

