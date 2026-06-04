Insulet to Spotlight New Data and Innovations Demonstrating How Omnipod® Simplifies Diabetes Management and Delivers Strong Clinical Outcomes at the American Diabetes Association 86th Scientific Sessions

Presentations will feature next generation Omnipod innovations designed to reduce user effort, new algorithm data, and clinical evidence demonstrating improved time in range

Insulet-led sessions will highlight how patient-centered design and strong clinical performance is helping redefine Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) across type 1 and type 2 diabetes

ACTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet or the Company), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod® brand of products, today announced its planned activities during the American Diabetes Association (ADA) 86th Scientific Sessions, taking place June 5 – 8, 2026 in New Orleans.

“At Insulet, we believe diabetes technology should do more and demand less from the people who rely on it every day,” said Ashley McEvoy, President and CEO of Insulet. “The data and innovations we’re sharing at ADA reflect this commitment, showing how Omnipod is advancing AID by improving outcomes, reducing disease burden, and unlocking barriers to AID adoption.”

Insulet’s presence at ADA highlights Omnipod’s latest planned innovations, supported by clinical data demonstrating the performance of its next-generation products. This follows the most significant algorithm update in the U.S. since Omnipod 5 launched in 2022. The enhanced Omnipod 5 algorithm features a lower Target Glucose setting for more time in range, updated alarm handling designed for fewer interruptions and increased time in Automated Mode, and integration with Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre 3 Plus sensor.

The Company will also share detailed information about STRIVE, EVOLUTION 3, and other milestone studies throughout ADA. STRIVE is the pivotal trial supporting the regulatory submission of the next generation Omnipod 6 Automated Insulin Delivery System. EVOLUTION 3 is the pre-pivotal study evaluating the safety and effectiveness of Insulet’s fully closed-loop system for adults with type 2 diabetes.*

Insulet is sponsoring a product theater presentation, The Omnipod Difference: Patient-Centered Simplicity and Breakthrough Algorithm Performance, on Sunday, June 7 from 10:15 – 11:00 AM CT. Speakers will include:

Dr. Sufyan Hussain , MA, MB BChir, MRCP, PhD, Diabetes and Endocrine Physician, Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital, Adjunct Reader in Diabetes, King’s College London

, MA, MB BChir, MRCP, PhD, Diabetes and Endocrine Physician, Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital, Adjunct Reader in Diabetes, King’s College London Dr. Gregory Forlenza , MD, MS, Associate Professor of Pediatrics & Director of Pediatric Diabetes Technology Research H. Peter Chase, MD Endowed Chair, Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.

, MD, MS, Associate Professor of Pediatrics & Director of Pediatric Diabetes Technology Research H. Peter Chase, MD Endowed Chair, Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. Dr. Trang Ly, MBBS, FRACP, PhD, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Insulet

Insulet will also host two Diabetes Learning Byte sessions at booth 1108 on Saturday, June 6.

Advancing Type 2 Diabetes Care: A Simpler Path to AID, from 11:00 – 11:20 AM CT with Insulet’s Dr. Jessica Lilley, MD, Senior Manager, Field Medical Affairs Team; and Dr. Anders Carlson, MD, Executive Director, International Diabetes Center, Associate Professor, University of Minnesota.

from 11:00 – 11:20 AM CT with Insulet’s Dr. Jessica Lilley, MD, Senior Manager, Field Medical Affairs Team; and Dr. Anders Carlson, MD, Executive Director, International Diabetes Center, Associate Professor, University of Minnesota. Inside the Omnipod Algorithm: How Continuous Innovation Strengthens Automation and Outcomes, from 2:20 – 2:40 PM CT with Insulet’s Joon Bok Lee, PhD, MBA, Senior Director, Advanced Algorithms; and Cari Berget, MPH, RN, CDCES, Senior Research Scientist, Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.

Scientific Presentations

Insulet researchers and collaborators will present additional clinical evidence and real-world outcome data as part of the program’s oral and poster presentations:

Oral Presentations

Friday, June 5: 3:15 – 3:30 PM CT

1068-OR Multicenter, Randomized Trial of a Next-Generation Algorithm for Omnipod in Individuals with Type 1 or Type 2 Diabetes: The STRIVE Trial with Lori Laffel, MD

Friday, June 5: 6:00 – 6:15 PM CT

1147-OR Performance of a Next-Generation Algorithm for Omnipod in Adolescents and Adults with Type 1 Diabetes: Findings from the STRIVE Randomized Trial with Davida Kruger, NP

Sunday, June 7: 3:30 – 3:45 PM CT

1258-OR Performance of a Next-Generation Algorithm for Omnipod in Adults with Type 2 Diabetes: Findings from the STRIVE Randomized Trial with Anders Carlson, MD

Poster Presentations

Poster presentations will be held from 12:30 – 1:30 PM CT in the Poster Hall during the weekend.

Saturday, June 6

1898-P– Real-World Glycemic Outcomes in Early-Onset Type 2 Diabetes (T2D) With the Omnipod® 5 Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) System with Michelle Van Name, MD

1872-P– Initiation of Omnipod® 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System Among Individuals with Type 2 Diabetes and Acute Glycemic Events Requiring Emergency Department and Inpatient Hospital Care with Joshua Weinstein, PhD

1880-P– Performance of a Next-Generation Algorithm for Omnipod in Children with Type 1 Diabetes: Findings from the STRIVE Randomized Trial with Daniel DeSalvo, MD

Sunday, June 7

2887-LB– Real-World Glycemic Outcomes Using the Omnipod Discover Data Management System with Pablo Mora, MD

2881-LB– Safety and Performance of a Fully Closed-Loop (FCL) Algorithm for Omnipod in Type 2 Diabetes: The EVOLUTION 3 Study with Lori Laffel, MD

Booth Activities/Investor Webcast

Insulet will showcase its latest innovations, strong clinical outcomes, and new partnerships at the Omnipod Booth (booth #1918). Attendees can listen to live podcast recordings of Beyond the Bolus and Within Range, experience an interactive algorithm simulator, and get a hands-on demonstration of about Omnipod Discover™, Insulet’s retrospective data insights and reporting platform.

In addition, a Baird‑hosted webcast, “ADA Recap Interview with Dr. Trang Ly,” will be facilitated by Jeff Johnson, Senior Research Analyst, on Monday, June 8, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. CT. The interview will recap conference highlights, new clinical data, and updates from ADA. A link to the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website under Events and Presentations and will be archived for future replay.

*Insulet’s Omnipod 6 and FCL AID System are investigational devices. Limited by federal (or United States) law to investigational use. These products have not been reviewed by the FDA or any other regulatory agency.

About Insulet Corporation:

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD), headquartered in Massachusetts, is an innovative medical device company dedicated to simplifying life for people with diabetes and other conditions through its Omnipod product platform. The Omnipod Insulin Management System provides a unique alternative to traditional insulin delivery methods. With its simple, wearable design, the tubeless disposable Pod provides up to three days of non-stop insulin delivery, without the need to see or handle a needle. Insulet’s flagship innovation, the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System, integrates with a continuous glucose monitor to manage blood sugar with no multiple daily injections, zero fingersticks, and can be controlled by a compatible personal smartphone in the U.S. or by the Omnipod 5 Controller. Insulet also leverages the unique design of its Pod by tailoring its Omnipod technology platform for the delivery of non-insulin subcutaneous drugs across other therapeutic areas. For more information, visit Insulet.com or omnipod.com.

©2026 Insulet Corporation. Omnipod is a registered trademark of Insulet Corporation. All rights reserved.

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