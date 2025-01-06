Innovent to Participate and Present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SAN FRANCISCO and SUZHOU, China, Jan. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. (“Innovent”) (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high quality medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, autoimmune, ophthalmology and other major diseases, announces that the company will participate in the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. During the conference, Dr. De-Chao Michael Yu, the Founder, Chairman and CEO of Innovent, will deliver a company presentation highlighting the organization’s business update, strategic priorities and future outlook. Dr. Yu will also participate in a panel discussion session.

The 43rd J.P. Morgan Annual Healthcare Conference will be held from January 13 to 16, 2025 in San Francisco, CA. Recognized as the largest and most influential health care investment symposium in the industry, the conference will gather over 8,000 investors, industry leaders and representatives from 550 global healthcare companies to explore the latest market trends and medical innovations.

Company Presentation

Time: Thursday, January 16, at 08:30 a.m. PST

Speaker: Dr. De-Chao Michael Yu, the Founder, Chairman and CEO of Innovent

Live audio webcast:

https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/healthcare25/sessions/58510-innovent-biologics-inc/webcast?gpu_only=true&kiosk=true

Presentation slides：

https://www.innoventbio.com/InvestorsAndMedia/WebcastsAndPresentations

* will be available on the Innovent website - Investors & Media section after the live presentation

Panel Discussion

Time: Wednesday, January 15, at 2:15 p.m. PST

Theme: China Biopharma Industry Global Expansion Strategy

About Innovent

Innovent is a leading biopharmaceutical company founded in 2011 with the mission to empower patients worldwide with affordable, high-quality biopharmaceuticals. The company discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes innovative medicines that target some of the most intractable diseases. Its pioneering therapies treat cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic, autoimmune and eye diseases. Innovent has launched 13 products in the market. It has 4 new drug applications under regulatory review, 3 assets in Phase III or pivotal clinical trials and 17 more molecules in early clinical stage. Innovent partners with over 30 global healthcare companies, including Eli Lilly, Sanofi, Incyte, Adimab, LG Chem and MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Guided by the motto, “Start with Integrity, Succeed through Action,” Innovent maintains the highest standard of industry practices and works collaboratively to advance the biopharmaceutical industry so that first-rate pharmaceutical drugs can become widely accessible. For more information, visit www.innoventbio.com, or follow Innovent on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The words “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend” and similar expressions, as they relate to Innovent, are intended to identify certain of such forward-looking statements. Innovent does not intend to update these forward-looking statements regularly.

These forward-looking statements are based on the existing beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates, projections and understandings of the management of Innovent with respect to future events at the time these statements are made. These statements are not a guarantee of future developments and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond Innovent’s control and are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of future changes or developments in our business, Innovent’s competitive environment and political, economic, legal and social conditions.

