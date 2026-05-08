InflaRx Announces Closing of $150 Million Underwritten Offering of Ordinary Shares

Jena, Germany, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InflaRx N.V. (Nasdaq: IFRX) (the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering anti-inflammatory therapeutics targeting the complement system, announced today that it has completed its underwritten offering of 75,000,000 ordinary shares of the Company at an offering price of $2.00 per ordinary share. The aggregate gross proceeds from the offering were $150 million, before deducting the underwriting discount and offering expenses.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to advance its pipeline activities and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The financing included participation from new and existing investors, including TCGX, a large healthcare-dedicated fund, Farallon Capital Management, Sirenia Capital Management LP, Columbia Threadneedle Investments, Great Point Partners, LLC, ADAR1 Capital Management, Coastlands Capital, Squadron Capital Management and other large new mutual funds, with participation from existing investors including a leading healthcare fund, 683 Capital, and others.

Guggenheim Securities acted as lead bookrunner for the offering. Oppenheimer & Co. and LifeSci Capital also acted as bookrunners for the offering. Raymond James and Needham & Company acted as co-lead managers for the offering. H.C. Wainwright & Co. and Lucid Capital Markets acted as co-managers for the offering.

A shelf registration statement relating to the ordinary shares sold in this offering was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 11, 2023. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement. The prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the offering were filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov. Copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the offering may be obtained by contacting Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10017, by telephone at (212) 518-9544 or by email at GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About InflaRx N.V.:

InflaRx (Nasdaq: IFRX) is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering anti-inflammatory therapeutics by applying its proprietary anti-C5a and anti-C5aR technologies to discover, develop and commercialize highly potent and specific inhibitors of the complement activation factor C5a and its receptor, C5aR. C5a is a powerful inflammatory mediator involved in the progression of a wide variety of inflammatory diseases. InflaRx‘s lead program is izicopan, an orally administered small molecule inhibitor of C5a-induced signaling via the C5a receptor, which has shown promising PK/PD characteristics as well as therapeutic potential in Phase 1 and Phase 2a clinical studies. The Company is developing izicopan for the treatment of AAV and additional renal diseases. InflaRx also has developed vilobelimab, a novel, intravenously delivered, first-in-class, anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to free C5a and has demonstrated disease-modifying clinical activity and tolerability in multiple clinical studies.

InflaRx was founded in 2007, and the group has offices and subsidiaries in Jena and Munich, Germany, as well as Ann Arbor, MI, USA. For further information, please visit www.inflarx.de. InflaRx GmbH (Germany) and InflaRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (USA) are wholly owned subsidiaries of InflaRx N.V. (together, InflaRx).

Contacts:

InflaRx N.V. MC Services AG Jan Medina, CFA

Vice President, Head of Investor Relations

Email: IR@inflarx.de Katja Arnold, Laurie Doyle, Dr. Regina Lutz

Email: inflarx@mc-services.eu

Europe: +49 89-210 2280

U.S.: +1-339-832-0752

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

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