Infinimmune Appoints Anthony Slavin, Ph.D., as Senior Vice President of Portfolio Strategy

ALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Infinimmune, a biotechnology company pioneering antibody discovery and design, today announced the appointment of Anthony Slavin, Ph.D., as Senior Vice President of Portfolio Strategy. In this role, Dr. Slavin will lead the development and execution of the company’s portfolio strategy, supporting the advancement of Infinimmune’s pipeline and the selection of future programs.

Prior to joining Infinimmune, Dr. Slavin was an Entrepreneur in Residence at Atlas Venture and Head of Research for a stealth Newco. He previously held senior leadership roles at Kymera Therapeutics, AbbVie, and Boehringer Ingelheim, where he led immunology and inflammation portfolios and advanced multiple programs from target identification through clinical development. He has contributed to the advancement of several therapeutic programs from early discovery through approval, including upadacitinib, risankizumab, and spesolimab. Earlier in his career, Dr. Slavin served as a Group Leader at the Genomics Institute of the Novartis Research Foundation.

“Anthony brings a rare combination of scientific depth, strategic leadership, and proven execution across modalities and therapeutic areas,” said Wyatt McDonnell, CEO and Co-Founder, Infinimmune. “His experience advancing programs into the clinic will be instrumental as we build on our current best-in-class programs and bring new targets into the pipeline.”

“Infinimmune is at the forefront of a new paradigm in antibody discovery, developing therapeutics from antibodies shaped by the human immune system itself,” said Dr. Slavin. “I’m excited to join the team and help build a portfolio that takes full advantage of what the platform can do.”

Dr. Slavin holds a Ph.D. in Pathology from The University of Melbourne and completed postdoctoral training at Harvard Medical School and Stanford University. He has authored more than 70 scientific publications.

About Infinimmune

Infinimmune is a biotechnology company developing next-generation antibody therapeutics by discovering antibodies directly from the human immune system. The company’s Anthrobody® platform enables the screening of millions of single memory B cells to identify fully human antibodies across hundreds of targets. Combined with the company’s GLIMPSE™ antibody language model, this approach enables the rapid discovery and optimization of antibodies with strong affinity, specificity, and favorable developability characteristics. For more information, visit www.infinimmune.com.

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