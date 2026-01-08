InduPro Therapeutics Announces Strategic Collaboration with Lilly to Develop First-in-Class Bispecific/Multispecific Oncology Therapeutics Using InduPro’s Proximity-Guided Platform

InduPro will leverage its proprietary platform to develop bi- and tri-specific therapeutics that discover rationally selected Tumor Associated Proximity Antigens (TAPAs) to pair as co-targets with Tumor Associated Antigens, in collaboration with Lilly

SEATTLE & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InduPro, Inc., a biotechnology company defining membrane protein spatial relationships to create novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced a global strategic collaboration and licensing agreement, and equity investment, with Eli Lilly and Company (“Lilly”) to discover novel oncology treatments using InduPro’s proximity-guided platform.

Under the terms of the agreement, the two companies will collaborate on up to three targets, for a total deal value of up to approximately $950M. Lilly will also make an equity investment in InduPro.

By leveraging Tumor Associated Proximity Antigens (TAPAs), surface antigens that are spatially co-localized and often functionally linked to tumor-associated antigens (TAAs) within the tumor microenvironment, the companies will use InduPro's proximity-based platform to discover novel, disease-specific protein-target pairs. This strategy is designed to enable new therapeutic approaches for bispecific antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and multispecific T-cell engagers, offering improved safety, potency, and tumor selectivity.

“Our partnership with Lilly underscores a shared commitment to advancing a new generation of tumor-selective medicines guided by the spatial biology of cancer,” said Prakash Raman, PhD, CEO of InduPro. “TAPAs represent a fundamentally new way to think about tumor antigens, and we’re thrilled that Lilly shares our vision of leveraging proximity-based biology to enable precision multi-specific therapeutics. We believe this partnership reflects growing confidence in our differentiated, proximity-guided approach to tumor targeting and its promise to improve the design and performance of ADCs and TCEs.”

Through the agreement, Lilly will gain access to InduPro’s proprietary AI/ML-enabled membrane interactomics (MInt) platform. InduPro will lead early discovery efforts, applying its proximity-guided platform to identify co-target pairs and advance bispecific and multispecific antibody programs emerging from the collaboration.

About InduPro’s Induced Proximity Approach

InduPro therapeutically targets cell surface proteins in a variety of disease contexts by leveraging inherent or induced protein proximity. Through precise mapping of protein neighborhoods using its proprietary, high resolution proximity labeling technology, the Company is discovering novel co-target pairs that are highly selective for specific disease biology. Targeting these unique pairings via induced proximity provides a novel mechanism for influencing the cellular signaling pathways that are critical for impacting disease. InduPro's approach relies on a unique discovery engine to generate potential first-in-class and best-in-class novel therapeutic candidates across multiple indications and modalities.

About InduPro

InduPro is a biotechnology company defining and harnessing inherent and induced proximity biology to unlock next-generation therapeutics in cancer and autoimmune diseases. The Company develops therapeutics against novel, tumor-selective targets and co-target pairs using bispecific antibodies including antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and T cell engagers (TCEs), fueling a robust pipeline of first- and best-in-class programs. To learn more, visit https://www.induprotx.com.

