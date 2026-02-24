SUBSCRIBE
Indivior to Participate in Upcoming March 2026 Investor Conferences

February 24, 2026 | 
RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indivior Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: INDV) today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference – Miami, FL
    Joe Ciaffoni, Chief Executive Officer, will host 1x1 / group meetings on Tuesday, March 10th. Joe Ciaffoni will also participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, March 10th at 2:00 p.m. U.S. EST. Interested investors should contact their Barclays representative to schedule a meeting. The fireside chat will be publicly available and can be accessed using the following weblink: Barclays Webcast Link.
  • 2026 Jefferies Biotech on the Beach Summit – Miami, FL
    Joe Ciaffoni, Chief Executive Officer, will host 1x1 / group meetings on Wednesday, March 11th. Interested investors should contact their Jefferies representative to schedule a meeting.

About Indivior
As the leader in long-acting injectable treatments for opioid use disorder (OUD), Indivior is singularly focused on delivering evidence-based treatment and advancing understanding of OUD as a chronic but treatable brain disease. For more than 25 years, we have revolutionized the science of addiction medicine — developing treatments that help people move toward long-term recovery with independence and dignity. Building on this heritage, we are ushering in a new era, renewing our commitment to individuals living with OUD and carrying forward what matters most: compassion, integrity, and science. Together – with science, people living with OUD, public health champions, and communities, we are powering recovery and renewing hope. Visit https://www.indivior.com/ to learn more. Connect with Indivior on LinkedIn by visiting https://www.linkedin.com/company/indivior.

For Further Information

Investors:
Jason Thompson
Indivior Pharmaceuticals
Tel: 804-402-7123
E-mail: jason.thompson@indivior.com

Media:
Cassie France-Kelly
Indivior Pharmaceuticals
Tel: 804-594-0836
E-Mail: Indiviormediacontacts@indivior.com


Indivior
