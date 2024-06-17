SUBSCRIBE
Indivior

NEWS
Pictured: A vial of Fentanyl_nito100, iStock
As Impact of Substance Use Disorders Rise, So Do Innovative Solutions
From reversing overdose to blocking cravings, the biopharma industry is looking at a range of possible solutions to addiction.
September 14, 2023
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Hayley Shasteen
Pictured: Pills spilling out from a yellow contain
FDA
FDA Approves First Nasal Nalmefene Spray for Opioid Overdose
Indivior’s Opvee is an emergency nasal spray medication to reverse opioid overdose approved for patients aged 12 years and above with signs of respiratory or central nervous system depression.
May 23, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Lance Minor_BDO, Milena Sullivan_Avalere
Policy
Market Skeptical Following Sen. Warren’s Antitrust Allegations
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) voiced concerns to the FTC regarding the prospective acquisitions of Horizon Pharmaceuticals and Opiant Pharmaceuticals by Amgen and Indivior.
January 27, 2023
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Rosemary Scott
Courtesy of Getty Images
Deals
Indivior Bets $145M on Opiant’s Opioid Overdose Recovery Candidate
Indivior PLC announced it will acquire Opiant Pharmaceuticals and its lead candidate OPNT003, an intranasal-delivered opioid overdose recovery product.
November 14, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: NIH’s COVID-19 Trial and All About ASCO
It was a busy, busy week for clinical trial news and updates, largely driven by the annual ASCO meeting taking place June 3-7 in Chicago.
June 3, 2022
 · 
13 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Drug Development
Indivior Licenses Medication for Cannabis Use Disorder and Cannabis-Induced Psychosis
Indivior PLC is collaborating with France-based Aelis Farma on the development of a treatment for cannabis use disorder and cannabis-induced psychosis.
June 8, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Policy
Former Indivior CEO Heading to Prison Over Role in Opioid Crisis
Shaun Thaxter, the former chief executive officer of Indivior, was sentenced in federal court Thursday, four months after pleading guilty to one misdemeanor count of sharing false information about the addictive properties of Suboxone Film, an opioid-based product.
October 23, 2020
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: June 22-26
It was a busy week for clinical trial updates. Here’s a look.
June 26, 2020
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: March 23-27
Although some clinical trials are being slowed or halted, others are reporting out data. Here’s a look.
March 27, 2020
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Press Releases
Indivior Announces Q2 2024 Financial Results
July 25, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Press Releases
Indivior Announces a New $100 Million Share Repurchase Program; New Program will be Executed Over an Accelerated Time Frame
July 25, 2024
 · 
5 min read
BioCapital
Indivior to Host Analyst Teach-in Event in New York City; Reconfirms Full Year 2024 Guidance
May 23, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Business
Indivior Announces Q1 2024 Financial Results
April 25, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Business
Indivior Announces Q4 / FY 2023 Financial Results
February 22, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Business
Indivior Announces Q3 2023 Financial Results
November 9, 2023
 · 
1 min read
C4X Discovery Holdings PLC Announces Divestment of Orexin-1 to Indivior for £15.95m
August 1, 2023
 · 
4 min read
BioCapital
Indivior Announces Q2/H1 2023 Financial Results
July 27, 2023
 · 
1 min read
BioCapital
Indivior Announces Four Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at the 85th Annual Scientific Meeting of the College on Problems of Drug Dependence
June 14, 2023
 · 
10 min read
Policy
Indivior to Commence Trading on Nasdaq
June 12, 2023
 · 
6 min read
