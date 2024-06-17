Indivior
From reversing overdose to blocking cravings, the biopharma industry is looking at a range of possible solutions to addiction.
Indivior’s Opvee is an emergency nasal spray medication to reverse opioid overdose approved for patients aged 12 years and above with signs of respiratory or central nervous system depression.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) voiced concerns to the FTC regarding the prospective acquisitions of Horizon Pharmaceuticals and Opiant Pharmaceuticals by Amgen and Indivior.
Indivior PLC announced it will acquire Opiant Pharmaceuticals and its lead candidate OPNT003, an intranasal-delivered opioid overdose recovery product.
It was a busy, busy week for clinical trial news and updates, largely driven by the annual ASCO meeting taking place June 3-7 in Chicago.
Indivior PLC is collaborating with France-based Aelis Farma on the development of a treatment for cannabis use disorder and cannabis-induced psychosis.
Shaun Thaxter, the former chief executive officer of Indivior, was sentenced in federal court Thursday, four months after pleading guilty to one misdemeanor count of sharing false information about the addictive properties of Suboxone Film, an opioid-based product.
It was a busy week for clinical trial updates. Here’s a look.
Although some clinical trials are being slowed or halted, others are reporting out data. Here’s a look.
