Inceptor Bio and GRIT Bio Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance IB-T101, a Next-Generation Solid Tumor CAR-T Utilizing the OUTLAST™ Platform

SHANGHAI and MORRISVILLE, N.C., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inceptor Bio, a leading innovator in cell therapy, and GRIT Bio, a clinical-stage immunotherapy developer, today announced a strategic partnership to advance IB-T101, a potentially best-in-class CAR-T therapy targeting solid tumors.

IB-T101, Inceptor Bio’s autologous CD70 CAR-T program, utilizes the proprietary OUTLAST™ platform to reprogram T cells for superior stemness, durability, and effector function in the hostile tumor microenvironment. The program targets clear cell Renal Cell Carcinoma (ccRCC), a cancer with significant unmet medical need and over 300,000 new cases annually worldwide.

“We are excited to partner with GRIT Bio to bring IB-T101 into the clinic and address the urgent need for effective solid tumor therapies,” said Dr. Matthias Schroff, CEO of Inceptor Bio. “This collaboration highlights the potential of our proprietary OUTLAST™ platform, and the data generated will play a critical role in advancing the program as we strive to deliver best-in-class therapies for patients.”

Dr. Mengyang Chong, Chief Business Officer of GRIT Bio, shared, “Partnering with Inceptor Bio allows us to bring a highly differentiated CAR-T program to patients. IB-T101 has the potential to transform the treatment landscape for solid tumors, and we are eager to contribute our expertise in clinical development and manufacturing to accelerate its progress.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Inceptor Bio will grant GRIT Bio an exclusive license for IB-T101 in China. GRIT Bio will oversee development, manufacturing, and commercialization. Inceptor Bio is eligible to receive milestone payments and royalties upon IB-T101 achieving certain response criteria and plans to leverage clinical data from this collaboration to support regulatory submissions and development in other regions.

This partnership represents a critical step in Inceptor Bio’s mission to validate the OUTLAST™ platform as a best-in-class approach for engineered T cell therapies and bring transformative treatments to patients worldwide.

About Inceptor Bio

Inceptor Bio, founded inand headquartered in, is dedicated to advancing next-generation cell and gene therapies to cure cancer. The company’s proprietary OUTLAST™ platform reprograms T cells to maintain stemness and effector function, addressing the unique challenges of treating solid tumors. Inceptor’s lead program, IB-T101, targets CD70 in clear cell Renal Cell Carcinoma (ccRCC) and represents a potentially best-in-class therapy. With a strong leadership team and strategic partnerships, Inceptor Bio is committed to advancing a pipeline of cutting-edge therapies to improve outcomes for patients with limited treatment options globally. Additional information about Inceptor Bio is available at

About GRIT Bio

Founded in 2019, GRIT Biotechnology is a leading cell therapy company dedicated to delivering transformative cancer treatments. GRIT specializes in Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocyte (TIL) therapies, leveraging its proprietary technology platforms—StemTexp®, StaViral®, KOReTIL®, and ImmuT Finder®—to develop next-generation gene-edited TIL products.With over 100 experienced professionals and a state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility, GRIT is advancing a robust pipeline of innovative cell therapies designed to address the unmet needs of solid tumor patients.

