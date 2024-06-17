Inceptor Bio
Company Mission and Values
At Inceptor Bio, we have a vision to advance cell and gene therapies to cure difficult-to-treat cancers-improving and saving the lives of millions.
Our values are:
- COMMITTED - We are a team committed to the relentless pursuit of curing cancer.
- URGENCY - We operate with an urgency to improve outcomes for our patients.
- RESILIENCE - We will rise to challenges and overcome difficulties.
- EMPOWERMENT - We empower each other to make decisions and create our own actions that lead to our collective goal.
What does it take to work at Inceptor Bio?
- TEAM SPIRIT - We show up for each other, and our patients! We act with empathy and bring our authentic selves to work every day.
- ENTHUSIASM/PASSION - We approach our work and every challenge with enthusiasm, energy, and excitement. We take pride in our work and have fun while doing it!
- INITIATIVE - We anticipate potential issues and resolve them. We don’t wait to be asked to contribute. We see something that needs to get done and we do it with a positive attitude.
Everyone Belongs
Inceptor Bio is committed to creating and maintaining a workplace in which all employees have an opportunity to participate and contribute to the success of the business and are valued for their skills, experience, and unique perspectives.
We are committed to providing and promoting a diverse and inclusive environment for all, within which each person can succeed. We foster understanding, communication, and respect among all people in the company to create an inclusive workplace.
1 of 1:
Jason C. Foster sits down with Mike Nicholson (President and Chief Operating Officer) and Matt Haines (Vice President of Manufacturing Operations) at Inceptor Bio, as they share their insights into the cell and gene therapy space.
2450 Perimeter Park Dr #200
Morrisville, NC 27560
Morrisville, NC 27560
NEWS
Women are often at the forefront of innovation, making up nearly half of the life sciences industry despite a shrinking but persistent wage gap. Inceptor Bio is at the forefront of closing inequality.
Private investors, governmental institutions and longtime life sciences investors provided funding to develop therapies for cancers, dermatological problems and acute ischemic strokes.
Fueled by $37 million in Series A financing, N.C.-based Inceptor Bio is advancing three, next-generation approaches to immuno-oncology, including a CAR-T program that is expected to be in the clinic next year.
JOBS
IN THE PRESS