Inceptor Bio

Company Mission and Values

At Inceptor Bio, we have a vision to advance cell and gene therapies to cure difficult-to-treat cancers-improving and saving the lives of millions.

Our values are:

  • COMMITTED - We are a team committed to the relentless pursuit of curing cancer.
  • URGENCY - We operate with an urgency to improve outcomes for our patients.
  • RESILIENCE - We will rise to challenges and overcome difficulties.
  • EMPOWERMENT - We empower each other to make decisions and create our own actions that lead to our collective goal.

What does it take to work at Inceptor Bio?

  • TEAM SPIRIT - We show up for each other, and our patients! We act with empathy and bring our authentic selves to work every day.
  • ENTHUSIASM/PASSION - We approach our work and every challenge with enthusiasm, energy, and excitement. We take pride in our work and have fun while doing it!
  • INITIATIVE - We anticipate potential issues and resolve them. We don’t wait to be asked to contribute. We see something that needs to get done and we do it with a positive attitude.

Everyone Belongs

Inceptor Bio is committed to creating and maintaining a workplace in which all employees have an opportunity to participate and contribute to the success of the business and are valued for their skills, experience, and unique perspectives.

We are committed to providing and promoting a diverse and inclusive environment for all, within which each person can succeed. We foster understanding, communication, and respect among all people in the company to create an inclusive workplace.

Check out our Ori Spotlight interview on Spotify
Jason C. Foster sits down with Mike Nicholson (President and Chief Operating Officer) and Matt Haines (Vice President of Manufacturing Operations) at Inceptor Bio, as they share their insights into the cell and gene therapy space.
NEWS
Business
SPONSORED: Closing the Opportunity Gap--How Inceptor Bio Supports Women Leaders
Women are often at the forefront of innovation, making up nearly half of the life sciences industry despite a shrinking but persistent wage gap. Inceptor Bio is at the forefront of closing inequality.
March 8, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Lisa Munger
Drug Development
Money on the Move: Biotechs Target Cancers, Dermatology and Strokes
Private investors, governmental institutions and longtime life sciences investors provided funding to develop therapies for cancers, dermatological problems and acute ischemic strokes.
May 25, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Hannah Chudleigh
Inceptor Bio CEO Shailesh Maingi/Courtesy of Incep
Bio NC
Inceptor Bio Snags $37M for Three-Pronged Immuno-Oncology Platforms
Fueled by $37 million in Series A financing, N.C.-based Inceptor Bio is advancing three, next-generation approaches to immuno-oncology, including a CAR-T program that is expected to be in the clinic next year.
May 20, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
IN THE PRESS
Business
Inceptor Bio Appoints Matthias Schroff, PhD, as Chief Executive Officer
May 8, 2023
 · 
1 min read
Business
Inceptor Bio Announces Strategic Collaboration with University of Minnesota to Develop Novel iPSC Platform for the Advancement of Next-Generation Allogeneic Cell Therapies
June 30, 2022
 · 
2 min read
Bio NC
Inceptor Bio Announces $37 Million Series A Financing to Develop Cell Therapies for Difficult-to-Treat Cancers
May 19, 2022
 · 
3 min read
Bio NC
Inceptor Bio Enters into In-licensing Agreement with University of California, Santa Barbara For CAR-M Platform
December 16, 2021
 · 
2 min read
Deals
Inceptor Bio Announces Agreement to Acquire Gainesville, FL GMP Facility And Transfer Operating Team From Arranta Bio To Accelerate Cell Therapies To Cure Cancer
October 27, 2021
 · 
3 min read
Business
Inceptor Bio Announces The Appointment Of Dr. Mark J. Gilbert As Chair Of Its Scientific Advisory Board
July 28, 2021
 · 
3 min read
Bio NC
Inceptor Bio Launches FastBack Bio, Its First Portfolio Company Developing A Novel CAR-T Platform That Targets Difficult-To-Treat Cancers
July 7, 2021
 · 
4 min read
Bio NC
Inceptor Bio Launches Next-Generation CAR-T, CAR-M, and NK/NKT Platform Focused on Advancing Cell and Gene Therapies to Cure Difficult-To-Treat Cancers
June 14, 2021
 · 
4 min read