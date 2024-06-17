Company Mission and Values

At Inceptor Bio, we have a vision to advance cell and gene therapies to cure difficult-to-treat cancers-improving and saving the lives of millions.

Our values are:

COMMITTED - We are a team committed to the relentless pursuit of curing cancer.

URGENCY - We operate with an urgency to improve outcomes for our patients.

RESILIENCE - We will rise to challenges and overcome difficulties.

EMPOWERMENT - We empower each other to make decisions and create our own actions that lead to our collective goal.

What does it take to work at Inceptor Bio?

TEAM SPIRIT - We show up for each other, and our patients! We act with empathy and bring our authentic selves to work every day.

ENTHUSIASM/PASSION - We approach our work and every challenge with enthusiasm, energy, and excitement. We take pride in our work and have fun while doing it!

INITIATIVE - We anticipate potential issues and resolve them. We don’t wait to be asked to contribute. We see something that needs to get done and we do it with a positive attitude.

Everyone Belongs

Inceptor Bio is committed to creating and maintaining a workplace in which all employees have an opportunity to participate and contribute to the success of the business and are valued for their skills, experience, and unique perspectives.

We are committed to providing and promoting a diverse and inclusive environment for all, within which each person can succeed. We foster understanding, communication, and respect among all people in the company to create an inclusive workplace.