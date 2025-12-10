INBRAIN Neuroelectronics Appoints Scott Huennekens as Chairman of the Board

BARCELONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BCI--INBRAIN Neuroelectronics, a brain-computer interface therapeutics (BCI-Tx) company developing graphene-based neural technologies, today announced the appointment of Scott Huennekens as Chairman of its Board of Directors. Mr. Huennekens joins the company as INBRAIN accelerates development of its next-generation graphene-based BCI therapeutics into pivotal trials and commercialization for neurological disorders.

“Scott brings an exceptional track record of scaling breakthrough medtech companies and guiding them through pivotal points of growth,” said Carolina Aguilar, CEO & Co-Founder, INBRAIN Neuroelectronics. “His experience in leading platform technologies, from imaging to surgical robotics and intelligent devices, will be invaluable as we advance our precision BCI therapeutics into later-stage clinical development. We are thrilled to welcome him as Chairman during a defining moment for the company.”

Mr. Huennekens is a seasoned medtech executive, entrepreneur, and board leader with more than two decades of experience founding, scaling, and advising category-defining healthcare technology companies. Over his career, he has served as the start-up CEO of two unicorn-valued companies and contributed to more than 10 high-growth medtech companies with combined valuations exceeding $6 billion, delivering technologies that have benefited more than 20 million patients worldwide.

Most recently, Mr. Huennekens served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Verb Surgical, the Google and Johnson & Johnson surgical robotics joint venture created to democratize surgery globally through robotics, AI, advanced visualization, and data-driven intelligence. Prior to Verb Surgical, he served as the founding President and CEO of Volcano Corporation, where he led the company from inception to an IPO and later acquisition by Philips. Under his leadership, Volcano became a world leader in image-guided therapy, surpassing $400 million in annual revenue and reaching a peak market capitalization of nearly $2 billion. Earlier in his career, he served as President and CEO of Digirad Corporation, which later went public on Nasdaq.

“INBRAIN is developing the most promising BCI therapeutic platform in the field,” said Mr. Huennekens. “Graphene offers a level of precision, biocompatibility, and signal quality that could enable safer, smarter, and true personalized real-time therapeutics. I’m excited to support Carolina and the team as we work to scale this technology and bring a new generation of neuroelectronic therapeutics to patients with neurological disease.”

Mr. Huennekens currently serves on the boards of NeuroPace, QuidelOrtho, Envista, Elucid, Kardion, and previously chaired the Medical Device Manufacturers Association (MDMA). He is a graduate of the University of Southern California and holds an MBA from Harvard Business School.

About INBRAIN Neuroelectronics

INBRAIN Neuroelectronics is pioneering real-time precision neurology with the world’s first graphene-based brain-computer interface (BCI) therapeutics platform. Our technology combines precise BCI decoding with micrometric modulation to deliver adaptive, personalized treatments for conditions such as Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, and stroke rehabilitation. By providing continuous real-time monitoring and autonomous therapy adjustments, our AI-driven platform maximizes therapeutic outcomes while minimizing side effects. Through strategic collaborations, including with Merck KGaA and our subsidiary INNERVIA Bioelectronics, we are extending our innovative solutions to peripheral nerve and systemic disease applications, unlocking the potential of neurotechnology and bioelectronics. For more information, visit www.inbrain-neuroelectronics.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Kimberly Ha

KKH Advisors

917-291-5744

kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com