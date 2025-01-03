SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Inari Medical to Present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 3, 2025 | 
1 min read

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI), a medical device company with a mission to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous and other vascular diseases, announced today that its management team is scheduled to present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 15 at 8:15 a.m. Pacific Time.

Interested parties may access a live webcast and replay of the presentation by visiting the Inari Medical investor relations website.

About Inari Medical, Inc.
Patients first. No small plans. Take care of each other. These are the guiding principles that form the ethos of Inari Medical. We are committed to improving lives in extraordinary ways by creating innovative solutions for both unmet and underserved health needs. In addition to our purpose-built solutions, we leverage our capabilities in education, clinical research, and program development to improve patient outcomes. We are passionate about our mission to establish our treatments as the standard of care for venous thromboembolism and four other targeted disease states. We are just getting started. Learn more at www.inarimedical.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, X (Twitter), and Instagram.

Inari Medical contact:
Neil Bhalodkar
IR@inarimedical.com

California Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Washington, D.C., USA- January 13, 2020: FDA Sign at its headquarters in Washington DC. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA or USFDA) is a federal agency of the USA.
Approvals
Ionis’ Tryngolza Becomes First FDA-Approved Therapy for Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome
December 20, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Businessman makes employee cuts as part of layoff
Layoffs
The 5 Largest Biopharma Layoffs of 2024
December 19, 2024
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Contemporary art collage of hand holding an arrow showing fall. Modern design. Copy space.
Cardiovascular disease
Tenaya Stock Crashes as Cardio Gene Therapy Delivers Underwhelming Early-Stage Data
December 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Contemporary art collage of hand holding an arrow showing fall. Modern design. Copy space.
Obesity
BioAge Crashes After Axing Phase II Obesity Study
December 9, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac