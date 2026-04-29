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Imviva Biotech to Present Clinical Data from Ongoing Phase 1/2 Study of CTA313 at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy’s Annual Meeting

April 29, 2026 | 
2 min read

Dual-targeted allogeneic CAR-T therapy demonstrates immune-reset mechanism and durable remission in system lupus erythematosus

BOSTON, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imviva Biotech, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation allogeneic CAR-T cell therapies, today announced that it will present clinical data from its ongoing open-label Phase 1/2 study of CTA313, a CD19/BCMA dual-targeted allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy, at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy’s Annual Meeting (ASGCT 2026). The conference is taking place May 11-15, 2026, in Boston, Massachusetts. The study evaluates CTA313 in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).

Ben Capoccia, Director of Translational Medicine and Clinical Research at Imviva Biotech, will present results from a study of SLE patients treated with a single administration of CTA313, demonstrating rapid and profound B-cell depletion, followed by an immunologic profile consistent with an immune-reset mechanism.

Presentation details:

Title: CTA313, CD19/BCMA dual targeted allo-CAR-T ANS cell, Induces Deep B-Cell depletion, Supporting an Immune-Reset Mechanism for Durable Remission in Autoantibody-Mediated Diseases

Session Title: Engineering high-performance CAR T cells to overcome resistance and improve potency

Session Type: Oral Abstract Sessions

Session Location: Thomas Michael Menino Convention & Exhibition Center, MCEC Room 258ABC (Level 2)

Presentation Date & Time: Tuesday, May 12, 8:30 AM - 8:45 AM ET

Abstract Number: 425

Presentation ID: 28

Abstracts are currently available to the public at: https://annualmeeting.asgct.org/.

For more information, visit www.imvivabio.com.

About CTA313

CTA313 is an investigational dual-targeting CD19/BCMA allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy derived from healthy donors and designed for B-cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The product incorporates Imviva's proprietary ANSWER™ inhibitory ligands and genetic edits to enhance resistance to host immune rejection and enable therapeutic durability. CTA313 can be manufactured in advance and stored for multiple patients, providing an off-the-shelf solution for patients in need of CAR-T cell therapy. The therapy has been evaluated in an open-label Phase 1/2 study across multiple autoimmune indications in China, including systemic lupus erythematosus, lupus nephritis, systemic sclerosis, anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody (ANCA)-associated vasculitis, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy.

About Imviva Biotech

Imviva Biotech is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing innovative allogeneic CAR-T cell therapies for patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's proprietary platform incorporates advanced cell engineering technologies to create off-the-shelf cellular immunotherapies. Imviva’s pipeline includes programs in both oncology and autoimmune indications.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding product development and potential. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Contacts:

Investor Relations
Stephanie Carrington
ICR Healthcare
ImvivaBiotechIR@icrhealthcare.com
(646) 277-1282

Media Relations
Ally Stubin
ICR Healthcare
ImvivaBiotechPR@icrhealthcare.com
(646) 667-1861


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