SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Biogen ready to catch Alzheimer’s patients transitioning off Lilly’s Kisunla

April 29, 2026 | 
3 min read | 
Annalee Armstrong
Concept of success. Business men catch by hands stars in the sky. Flat design, vector illustration.

iStock, VectorStory

Key dosing differences between Eli Lilly’s Kisunla and Biogen’s Leqembi are about to come to a head in the Alzheimer’s market as patients end their 18-month course of Lilly’s product.

The first patients to begin Eli Lilly’s Alzheimer’s therapy Kisunla after its approval in July 2024 are beginning to hit the 18-month mark when they can transition off the therapy. Biogen is standing poised to capture them with Leqembi as the feedback comes in from the physician community about maintenance therapy.

“Physicians are asking, what do we do?” said Alisha Alaimo, head of North America, on Biogen’s first quarter earnings call Wednesday. “Patients in general, who are on either of the products, want to stay on product. There is a fear of coming off and having a decline in their cognition.”

So Biogen is considering how patients can switch to Leqembi, which won FDA approval in January 2023, becoming the first of a new wave of disease-modifying Alzheimer’s treatments.

Kisunla and Leqembi have been jockeying for the same market. A key difference between the two is that Kisunla is meant to be dosed until amyloid is cleared from the brain as seen via PET imaging. Leqembi, on the other hand, is dosed indefinitely.

Isolated vector design.
Alzheimer’s disease
Biogen’s Much Anticipated Tau Readout in Alzheimer’s Will Spur More Questions
Analysts, investors and scientists are eager for Biogen’s 2026 BIIB080 readout. Even if successful, executives warn that there are many more steps before the Alzheimer’s therapy could reach the market.
February 9, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Read more

This dosing difference created some regulatory challenges for Lilly, which missed the chance at an accelerated approval because the data submitted only had patients on the study drug for 12 continuous months. At the time, Lilly said this was by design, as the drug is meant to clear amyloid plaques—and the data showed it was doing just that.

Now, this design—which Lilly heralded as innovative during the regulatory process—may come back to haunt the Indianapolis pharma, as it could give Biogen an edge in the market.

Alaimo said that the first quarter of this year is when the first tranche of Kisunla patients are expected to move off their 18-month treatment period. While the official numbers aren’t in yet, she said Biogen has been fielding tons of questions from the healthcare community about what to do next.

“We do have physicians that are looking at: Can we switch them to maintenance or to substitute maintenance of Leqembi?” Alaimo said.

The launch process for Leqembi has been tough, as physicians adjust to the required scans to confirm treatment eligibility, along with reimbursement issues and, of course, the behemoth Lilly as a rival.

But in Q1 2026, the drug grew 74% year-over-year to $168 million globally, including $86 million in the U.S. This result beat consensus of $140 million, according to analysts. The product is partnered with Japan’s Eisai, with profits split 50/50.

“Leqembi sales exceeded expectations significantly (+12% vs. cons.) as . . . Alzheimer’s continues to gain traction slowly over time,” BMO Capital Markets wrote in a Wednesday morning note.

Business meeting idea and planning with strategy as a corporate concept with a mechanical wheel bridge as diverse multiracial businesspeople joining together as a symbol for people diversity and success with 3D render elements.
Earnings
Biogen’s ‘Bridge To Growth’ Cuts Through a Stacked Phase 3 Pipeline
With Biogen’s multiple sclerosis portfolio facing more generic pressure than ever, the company is eyeing a busy late-stage pipeline and hunting for deals to build its return to growth.
February 6, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Read more

New data show that 78% of patients continued on Leqembi 18 months after starting treatment and the majority continued on to a maintence regimen.

Leqembi has already been winning about 60% of patients, William Blair said in a Wednesday note. But patients have stated that once-monthly dosing with Kisunla is the key reason they choose it over Leqembi, according to the firm. Biogen’s drug is dosed twice weekly in hour-long infusion sessions for the first 18 months, before moving to once monthly. Lilly’s product must be dosed in a care setting.

Biogen has been working to “improve the care pathway,” according to CEO Chris Viehbacher. The company last year received approval for a subcutaneous version of Leqembi, called Iqlik, to be used as maintenance therapy given via at-home injections. After an initial 18 months, patients can transition to the at-home version. Biogen is now awaiting FDA approval of Iqlik’s use for induction, with a decision set for May 24.

This approval “would remove Kisunla’s dosing advantage,” William Blair said.

Earnings Alzheimer’s disease Neurodegenerative disease
Biogen Eli Lilly and Company
Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong is senior editor at BioSpace. You can reach her at  annalee.armstrong@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Map of Canada with embedded flags on 3D political map. Accurate official colors of flags. 3D illustration.
GLP-1
Generic of Novo’s GLP-1 arrives in Canada, a ‘test case for the world’
April 29, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Podcast
Q1 earnings take off, Lilly strikes many deals, Regeneron notches historic approval, FDA raises questions
April 29, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Insights
Biotech angels lean into deeper diligence and disciplined early bets
April 29, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Bird: Lesser Kestrel.
Mergers & acquisitions
AbbVie sinks talons into KRAS with right to buy Kestrel for up to $1.45B
April 28, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong