ImPact Biotech to Present Updated Interim Phase 3 Data from ENLIGHTED Study of Padeliporfin VTP in Low Grade UTUC at SUO 2025

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImPact Biotech, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing Padeliporfin vascular targeted photodynamic (VTP) therapy to treat a range of solid tumors, today announced an abstract including updated interim results from ENLIGHTED, the Company’s ongoing Phase 3 study of Padeliporfin VTP treatment of patients with low-grade UTUC, will be presented at the 26th Annual Meeting of the Society of Urologic Oncology (SUO 2025) taking place December 2 – 5, 2025, in Phoenix, Arizona.

Poster & Session Details:

Poster Title: ENLIGHTED Phase 3 study: Efficacy and Safety of Padeliporfin Vascular Targeted Photodynamic Therapy (VTP) for Treatment of Low-grade Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer (LG UTUC)

Presenter: Vitaly Margulis, M.D., Professor of Urologic Oncology, University of Texas Southwestern

Medical Center

Poster Number: 166

Session Title: SUO Top Abstract Tour

Session Date & Time: December 4, 2025, 4:30 PM MST

In addition, the Company recently delivered an encore presentation of data from the Phase 3 ENLIGHTED trial at the 17th European Multidisciplinary Congress on Urological Cancers (EMUC 2025) on November 15, 2025. The poster, titled “ENLIGHTED phase 3 study: Interim Results of Efficacy and Safety of Padeliporfin Vascular Targeted Photodynamic therapy (VTP) in the Treatment of Low-Grade Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer (LG UTUC),” featured an interim analysis that had previously been presented at ASCO 2025, showing Padeliporfin VTP induced a complete response (CR) in 73% (27/37) of evaluable patients and maintained a safe and well-tolerated profile. The interim analysis captured results from 50% of target enrollment in ENLIGHTED as of the November 5, 2024 data cutoff.

About ImPact Biotech

ImPact Biotech is an advanced clinical-stage oncology company focused on the development and commercialization of Padeliporfin Vascular Targeted Photodynamic (VTP) therapy, a minimally invasive drug-device combination for selective ablation of unresectable solid tumors. The novel VTP platform delivers non-thermal laser light via optical fibers to locally activate Padeliporfin in the tumor microenvironment. Padeliporfin VTP is currently being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 study in low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma (UTUC) with earlier stage studies ongoing or planned in high-grade UTUC, pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The Company has longstanding collaborations with the Weizmann Institute of Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and operations in the EU, Israel and the US. For more on ImPact Biotech Ltd., visit: www.impactbiotech.com and the ENLIGHTED clinical trial website (for the US): https://www.enlighted-study.com.

Contacts

Global Head of Business Development

Guy Schmidt

guy.schmidt@impactbiotech.com