Immunome Doses First Patient in Phase 1 Trial of IM-1021, a ROR1-Targeted ADC

BOTHELL, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Immunome, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNM), a biotechnology company focused on developing first-in-class and best-in-class targeted cancer therapies, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in the Phase 1, first-in-human trial of IM-1021, a ROR1-targeted ADC.





“Immunome is developing differentiated ADCs that we believe can greatly benefit cancer patients,” said Bob Lechleider, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Immunome. “The dosing of our first patient with IM-1021 advances that mission, as we work to establish safety and explore efficacy of IM-1021 in patients with high unmet need in B-cell lymphomas and solid tumors.”

IM-1021 is an optimized, ROR1-targeted ADC that incorporates Immunome’s proprietary TOP1 inhibitor, HC74. The Phase 1 trial is an open-label, multicenter dose escalation and expansion study designed to determine the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary anti-tumor activity of IM-1021. The study is expected to include participants with advanced B-cell lymphomas and advanced solid tumors.

About Immunome

Immunome is a clinical-stage targeted oncology company committed to developing first-in-class and best-in-class targeted therapies designed to improve outcomes for cancer patients. We are advancing an innovative portfolio of therapeutics, drawing on leadership that previously played key roles in the design, development, and commercialization of cutting-edge targeted cancer therapies, including antibody-drug conjugate therapies (ADCs). Our most advanced pipeline programs are varegacestat (formerly AL102), a gamma secretase inhibitor which is currently in a Phase 3 trial for treatment of desmoid tumors; IM-1021, a ROR1-targeted ADC which is currently in a Phase 1 trial; and IM-3050, a FAP-targeted radioligand, which is the subject of an IND expected to be submitted in the first quarter of 2025. Our pipeline also includes IM-1617, IM-1335, and IM-1340, all of which are preclinical ADCs pursuing undisclosed targets with expression in multiple solid tumors. For more information, visit www.immunome.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not purely historical in nature are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We use words such as “developing,” “believe,” “work to,” “explore,” “expected” and similar expressions to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include Immunome’s expectations regarding progress of its pipeline, the benefits and safety of its clinical programs, the timeline for regulatory filings, and other statements regarding forecasts for the future. These forward-looking statements are based on Immunome’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties described in Immunome’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, filed with the SEC on November 13, 2024, and in Immunome’s other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, Immunome assumes no obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements included in this press release.

Contacts



Investor Contact

Max Rosett

Chief Financial Officer

investors@immunome.com