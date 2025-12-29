ImmunityBio Founder Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong Recognized as One of “100 Most Influential People in Oncology in 2025”

CULVER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX), a commercial-stage immunotherapy company, today announced that OncoDaily has recognized Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong as being one of “The 100 Most Influential People in Oncology in 2025.” Soon-Shiong is the company’s Founder, Executive Chairman and Global Chief Scientific and Medical Officer, and is a global thought leader in advancing the goal of a cancer-free society.

On its website announcing the honor, OncoDaily highlighted Soon-Shiong’s extensive scientific and research accomplishments, noting that The 100 Most Influential People in Oncology in 2025 recognizes changemakers in cancer care who have helped shape current oncology practice and continue to drive innovation across research, patient outcomes, advocacy, philanthropy, leadership, and education.

OncoDaily, the “Voice of Oncology,” is a respected global source of news and information about developments in oncology, whose editorial staff and advisory board is comprised of leading academics, researchers and physicians specializing in cancer. Its annual Influential People list highlights individuals whose work is shaping oncology through clinical leadership, scientific innovation, education, advocacy, and philanthropy.

“Dr. Soon-Shiong has earned this honor in recognition of his lifelong commitment to science, medicine, and patient care, a commitment that inspires our team and our partners every day,” said Richard Adcock, President and CEO of ImmunityBio. “His ideas and leadership are a driving force powering our mission to bring transformative therapies to people living with cancer and other serious diseases.”

ImmunityBio is a vertically-integrated commercial stage biotechnology company developing next-generation therapies that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. The Company’s range of immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, alone and together, act to drive and sustain an immune response with the goal of creating durable and safe protection against disease. Designated an FDA Breakthrough Therapy, ANKTIVA is the first FDA-approved immunotherapy for non-muscle invasive bladder cancer CIS that activates NK cells, T cells, and memory T cells for a long-duration response. The Company is applying its science and platforms to treating cancers, including the development of potential cancer vaccines, as well as developing immunotherapies and cell therapies that we believe sharply reduce or eliminate the need for standard high-dose chemotherapy. These platforms and their associated product candidates are designed to be more effective, accessible, and easily administered than current standards of care in oncology and infectious diseases. For more information, visit ImmunityBio.com (Founder’s Vision) and connect with us on X (Twitter), Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements, if any, regarding the potential implications of the recognition of Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, Executive Chairman and Global Chief Scientific and Medical Officer of ImmunityBio, Inc. by OncoDaily as one of the most influential people in oncology in 2025. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, changes in business, regulatory, scientific, or market conditions. More details about these and other risks that may impact ImmunityBio’s business are described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 3, 2025, and the Company’s Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 5, 2025 and in subsequent filings made by ImmunityBio with the SEC, which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. ImmunityBio cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. ImmunityBio does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statement or other information in this press release, except to the extent required by law.

